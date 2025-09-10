Open Extended Reactions

The third week of college football brought blockbuster matchups and shocking upsets -- and memorable quotes came with it.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were behind one notable upset, while Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes fell to 1-2. The West Virginia Mountaineers marked their first win of the latest Rich Rodriguez era.

A postgame news conference in college football is always bound to create headlines of its own, and this week was no exception.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See how on top of it you were during Week 3 below: