Missouri quarterback Sam Horn underwent surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.
Horn, a fourth-year passer from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was injured on the first snap of the 25th-ranked Tigers' season opener on Aug. 28. Per ESPN sources, he is expected to make a complete recovery but will miss the remainder of the 2025 football season.
Horn has appeared in five games for Missouri since arriving as the No. 6 pocket passer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. A well-regarded pitching prospect, he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB draft this summer and signed a contract with the team in July.
Horn missed the entire 2024 season following Tommy John surgery. He returned for his redshirt junior campaign this fall to compete with Penn State transfer quarterback Beau Pribula for the Tigers' starting job following the departure of three-year starter Brady Cook. The pair of passers were set to split snaps under center in Week 1 before Horn exited after a 6-yard carry on a designed run in the first quarter of Missouri's 61-6 win over Central Arkansas.
Pribula, who joined the program this offseason after three seasons with the Nittany Lions, was named the Maxwell Player of the Week after completing 30 of his 39 for 334 yards and three passing touchdowns in the Tigers' Week 2 victory against rivals Kansas. Through two games, Pribula ranks first in completion percentage (79.1%), second in passing yards (617) and third in passing scores (five) among SEC quarterbacks.
Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, ESPN's No. 86 overall recruit in the 2025 class, is expected to serve as Pribula's backup for the remainder of the season. Missouri (2-0) hosts Louisiana on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN) before opening SEC play in Week 4 with a visit from No. 11 South Carolina.