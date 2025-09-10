Open Extended Reactions

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn underwent surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his right leg, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Wednesday.

Horn, a fourth-year passer from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was injured on the first snap of the 25th-ranked Tigers' season opener on Aug. 28. Per ESPN sources, he is expected to make a complete recovery but will miss the remainder of the 2025 football season.

Horn has appeared in five games for Missouri since arriving as the No. 6 pocket passer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. A well-regarded pitching prospect, he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round of the 2025 MLB draft this summer and signed a contract with the team in July.