What is the AP college football poll? How does it work?

On Sunday afternoons during football season, many fans pull away from their favorite NFL team to take a peek at the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. The intrigue lies in seeing where their favorite college team stacks up in the rankings after another week of gridiron action.

The AP released its first college football poll in 1936. Since then, the poll has been a credible source in deciding the best teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Here is a look at how the poll works:

Who votes on the AP Top 25 poll?

Votes from about 60 writers and broadcasters nationwide who cover college football make up the totals that determine the AP Top 25 poll. Employees of the AP news organization don't vote, but they do choose the voters. The goal is to have every state with an FBS school represented by at least one voter, according to the AP.

How do they vote?

Voters cast their votes online via a secure link provided by the AP. They rank their 25 best teams in a 1-25 point system. A team voted No. 1 receives 25 points down to 1 point for the team that garners a voter's 25th-best vote. The votes are tabulated automatically.

The final weekly poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25. Other teams receiving votes are also included.

When do they vote?

Except for the first two polls and the final poll of the season following the conclusion of the national championship game, the AP Top 25 poll is released on Sundays at 2 p.m. ET. The deadline for voters to cast their votes is Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.

What are the voting guidelines?

The AP encourages voters to base their votes on "performance, not program reputation or preseason speculation," according to the independent news organization. Voters are also asked to avoid regional biases and consider head-to-head results. Teams on NCAA probation are eligible to receive votes for the AP poll.

What is the value of the AP poll?

The FBS implemented a College Football Playoff in 2014. The pairings for the now 12-team bracket are determined by rankings decided by a 13-member selection committee and are not supposed to be influenced by the AP Top 25 poll. However, the AP continues to conduct its poll. The CFP selection committee releases its rankings every week beginning in November and ending after FBS conference championship games are played.

