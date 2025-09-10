UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark is hospitalized in stable condition after experiencing a medical emergency, the school said Wednesday.

In a statement, UCF said Clark experienced the medical emergency Tuesday night and is "receiving appropriate care."

"Coach [Scott] Frost and our football and administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family," the school said.

Clark spent the previous five seasons as head coach at Appalachian State, going 40-24. He was fired last December after the school's first losing season since 2013.