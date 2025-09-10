Open Extended Reactions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Cornerback Louis Moore can play at least two more games for No. 22 Indiana after his legal team and the NCAA agreed Tuesday to delay the next hearing in his eligibility case in Dallas County, Texas.

Moore is asking the governing body to grant him a sixth year of eligibility after he spent 2019-21 in junior college before heading to Mississippi the past two seasons. He transferred to Indiana this year after believing he could play one more college season.

Judge Dale Tillery granted Moore a temporary restraining order last month, which allowed him to compete in the Hoosiers' first two games, but another hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. As part of the deal, though, the NCAA agreed to delay the hearing and allow Moore to play two more games without penalizing either Moore or the Hoosiers.

That means Moore should play Friday night against Indiana State and Sept. 20 when the Hoosiers host No. 9 Illinois in their Big Ten opener.

Moore has been a key component of Indiana's second straight 2-0 start. He has an interception in each of the Hoosiers' first two games and led Indiana in tackles in a season-opening victory over Old Dominion.

The Hoosiers have won all 10 home games under second-year coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana is trying to return to the College Football Playoff after completing a historic 2024 season with an 11-2 mark.