Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is unlikely to play at No. 19. Alabama on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Edwards is expected to travel with the team and plans to warm up for the game, per sources, but he still faces long odds to play this week.

Edwards sprained his knee in the opening game against Miami University and is considered week-to-week. Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said early in the week that he's been rehabbing and pushing forward and the team "will be prepared either way." He added: "We're going to have to protect Billy from himself."

Danny O'Neil, a sophomore who transferred from San Diego State, is in line to start again for the Badgers. He has completed 35-of-46 passes over two games for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 403 passing yards on the season.

Edwards is a transfer from Maryland who Fickell made clear in the spring arrived as the starting quarterback. He threw for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns last year at Maryland.

Wisconsin opens Big Ten play with Maryland next week, a game against Edwards' former school. Wisconsin has a bye after Maryland before traveling to Ann Arbor for Michigan on Oct. 4.

Wisconsin is 2-0 with wins over Miami and Middle Tennessee, and the Alabama game looms as the biggest test so far of the Badgers' overhauled roster. Alabama enters the game 1-1 after getting upset by Florida State in the opener.