Josh Pate, Taylor Lewan and Will Compton explain why the pressure is on for Billy Napier and Florida in Week 3 against LSU. (1:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Few teams in college football can dial up a uniform combination quite like the Oregon Ducks, with the team's Week 3 threads being the latest addition to an impressive portfolio.

Oregon has never been afraid to break out nontraditional colors over the years -- neon pink, matte black and shiny silver have all made past cameos -- but this week against the Northwestern Wildcats, the Ducks are mixing all the classics.

Green and yellow, the school's traditional primary colors, are represented in the look -- yellow on the pants and helmet, green for the jersey numbers and trim. The bright colors are mixed with a simple but clean white jersey for a uniform that blends Oregon's usual colorful flash with a practical sleekness.

The Ducks aren't the only squad bringing the heat with their uniforms this weekend. Here are the best looks from around Week 3 in college football.

Sometimes, the best jerseys for a big game are the most simple. That's the route the Tennessee Volunteers are taking this week as they host the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee's combination of orange and white is one of the most iconic in college football, and the Volunteers are sticking with a classic variation of the pairing for Week 3: white pants, orange jersey, white helmet (with an orange stripe and power T).

In college football's lone Thursday night game, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are tailoring their ACC home opener against the NC State Wolfpack to be a blackout -- and their uniforms are doing their part to stay on theme.

Wake Forest is donning matte black helmets, black pants and black jerseys. The look is accented by Wake Forest's traditional gold primary color, represented on the numbers, helmet logo and jersey trim. Leaning into black has been a trend this season for the Demon Deacons, who unveiled a glossy black helmet last week.

Fitted for primetime 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TOL2uGaNHZ — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) September 10, 2025

The Utah Utes will travel to play the Wyoming Cowboys this week, and they'll take the field on Saturday in Laramie donning a distinct helmet.

In recent years, Utah's uniforms have moved away from the circle and feather logo that had been a staple on the program's lids since the late 1970s. In Week 3, the logo will make its 2025 debut on a sleek black helmet split down the middle by four white and red stripes. The lids will be paired with a white-on-red jersey and pants combo, with its own white and black four-stripe pattern on the sleeves and pantsides.

Last week, the Liberty Flames turned heads with their all-white uniforms, and this week they're bringing the heat in powder blue.

Liberty's uniform combination for its matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons will feature white helmets with "Flames" on the side in a block-letter script font, with a light blue jersey and pants combination.

Speaking of powder blue, the always colorful Tulane Green Wave are offering their own bright spin on light blue as a uniform color this week.

The Green Wave are pairing their powder blue pants and helmets with a green jersey. Light blue serves as an outline color for the uniform numbers. The pants and jersey also include inverted striping colors -- the blue pants have a green-and-white side stripe, while the green jersey's shoulder stripe is blue and white.