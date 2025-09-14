Georgia running back Josh McCray muscles in the end zone to finish off the Bulldogs' comeback in overtime against Tennessee. (1:06)

The latest AP poll is out.

With a trio of ranked matchups around the sport, there was bound to be some movement after Week 3.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got the biggest wins of the weekend. UGA took down the rival Tennessee Volunteers in a wild, back-and-forth game. The Jackets, meanwhile, got the week started with an upset of the then-No. 12 Clemson Tigers.

In one of the three ranked matchups Saturday, the Miami Hurricanes ended the South Florida Bulls' early-season run. USF had beaten ranked opponents (Boise State, Florida) in each of the first two weeks. The Canes, however, overpowered the Bulls to stay undefeated.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Ohio 37-9

Stat to know: Ohio State has allowed just 16 points this season, its fewest through three games since 1975.

What's next: Sept. 27 at Washington

Previous ranking: 2

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Villanova 52-6

Stat to know: Penn State allowed a passing touchdown on the final play of the game to prevent consecutive shutout wins for the first time since 1996.

What's next: Sept. 27 at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 3

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Florida 20-10

Stat to know: LSU has held each of its first three opponents to 10 or fewer points for the first time since 2007.

What's next: Saturday vs. SE Louisiana, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 5

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated USF 49-12

Stat to know: Miami won by 37 points, its largest win against an AP-ranked opponent since 2001, when the Canes beat No. 12 Washington by 58 points.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 6

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Tennessee 44-41 (OT)

Stat to know: Georgia has won the past nine meetings in this series and is 14-2 since 2010 (Tennessee won in 2015 & '16). This nine-game winning streak is tied for the longest by either team in this series, matching a nine-game streak by Tennessee from 1989 to 1999.

What's next: Sept. 27 vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 4

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Northwestern 34-14

Stat to know: With a 20-point win, Oregon has outscored its opponents by 132 points this season. That's the fifth-largest point differential through three games in a season in program history, trailing 2010 (+176), 2013 (+157), 1910 (+154), and 1916 (+150).

What's next: Saturday vs. Oregon State, 3 p.m.

Previous ranking: 10

2025 record: 2-0

Week 3 result: Idle

What's next: Saturday vs. Kent State, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 7

2025 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Defeated UTEP 27-10

Stat to know: Arch Manning threw 10 straight incompletions (including his interception) at one point during the second quarter. That's the longest streak of incompletions by a Texas player in at least 20 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Sam Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 9

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Western Michigan 38-0

Stat to know: This was Illinois' first shutout win against an FBS opponent since 2000 (Iowa).

What's next: Saturday at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: 16

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Notre Dame 41-40

Stat to know: The win over Notre Dame was A&M's first nonconference road win against an AP top-10 team since 1979.

What's next: Sept. 27 vs. Auburn

Previous ranking: 13

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Temple 42-3

Stat to know: Oklahoma has allowed 19 points this season, the second fewest through its first three games since 1990.

What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 14

2025 record: 4-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Arkansas State 24-16

Stat to know: Rocco Becht had his 11th career game with a passing and rushing score, the most among Big 12 quarterbacks over the past three seasons.

What's next: Sept. 27 vs. Arizona

Previous ranking: 17

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Arkansas 41-35

Stat to know: Ole Miss has won three straight games against Arkansas for the first time since 1990-93.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tulane, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2025 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Defeated Wisconsin 38-14

Stat to know: Kalen DeBoer is 9-0 at home as Alabama coach, the longest win streak by a Tide coach to begin their tenure since Xen Scott from 1919 to 1921 (17 straight).

What's next: Sept. 27 at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 15

2025 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Lost to Georgia 44-41 (OT)

Stat to know: Joey Aguilar is the first SEC player with at least four passing scores and a rushing TD in his conference debut in the past 20 seasons.

What's next: Saturday vs. UAB, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 20

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Wyoming 31-6

Stat to know: Utah has now started its season 3-0 in three consecutive years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: 21

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Oregon State 45-14

Stat to know: This is the first time the team has scored at least 45 points in each of its first three games since 2016.

What's next: Saturday at Utah, noon, Fox

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Clemson 24-21

Stat to know: Aidan Birr's 55-yard, winning field goal is the longest winning field goal in program history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Temple, 4:30 p.m., The CW

Previous ranking: 22

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Indiana State 73-0

Stat to know: Indiana's 73-0 win was the third-largest victory and second-largest shutout in program history. Two of the Hoosiers' three biggest wins have come under Curt Cignetti.

What's next: Saturday vs. Illinois, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated South Carolina 31-7

Stat to know: This is Vanderbilt's first 3-0 start to the season since 2017

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 23

2025 record: 2-1

Week 3 result: Defeated Central Michigan 63-3

Stat to know: The 60-point victory over CMU is the largest by the program against an in-state opponent since 1922, when the Wolverines beat Michigan State 63-0.

What's next: Saturday at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 24

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated South Alabama 31-15

Stat to know: Auburn is off to its second 3-0 start in three seasons under coach Hugh Freeze (2023). The Tigers finished that season 6-7.

What's next: Saturday at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Previous ranking: 25

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Louisiana 52-10

Stat to know: Ahmad Hardy is the first FBS player with a 200-yard rushing game this season. It's his fifth-straight 100-yard rushing game dating to last season (played for UL Monroe last season).

What's next: Saturday vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2025 record: 0-2

Week 3 result: Lost to Texas A&M 41-40

Stat to know: Notre Dame is starting the season 0-2 for the third time in the past 15 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Previous ranking: NR

2025 record: 3-0

Week 3 result: Defeated Purdue 33-17

Stat to know: USC has won its last four games against Purdue.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 11 p.m., Fox