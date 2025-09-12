Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards has been cleared to play in Friday night's game at Arizona, sources told ESPN.

Edwards' expected return comes after he suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against Iowa State in Week 0 and missed subsequent games against North Dakota and Army.

He had been considered 50-50 to play this week by coach Chris Klieman.

Edwards, a junior, brings a dynamic element to Kansas State. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry last season and returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown in Kansas State's 31-7 win over Arizona. He is also an attractive option in the passing game, as he has 55 career receptions from his time at Kansas State and his freshman season at Colorado.

Kansas State is 1-2, having lost to Iowa State in Dublin and getting upset by Army on Saturday. The Wildcats rank No. 112 in the country in rushing offense with 109 yards per game.

Tailback Joe Jackson is Kansas State's leading rusher with 136 yards on 30 carries. Quarterback Avery Johnson is next with 18 carries for 78 yards.

Arizona (2-0) brings a strong run defense, ranking 35th nationally by giving up 91.5 yards per game. The Wildcats have allowed just 3.05 yards per carry.