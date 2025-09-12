Open Extended Reactions

The Backyard Brawl is set to continue until at least 2036 after Pitt and West Virginia agreed to an extension of the series.

The two schools will face off Saturday for the 108th time in their history before taking a three-year break. The series will begin again in 2029 and be played each year thereafter until 2036.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for what this means for both Pitt and West Virginia," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "But this goes far beyond four more games and the 75 miles separating us. This paves the way for future Panthers to carry on the history of this rivalry, while current ones get to forge new legacies for years to come. This extension isn't just for Pitt and West Virginia, but for college football fans everywhere."

The rivalry dates back to 1895, but it was interrupted after the 2011 meeting when West Virginia departed the Big East for the Big 12. Pitt joined the ACC a year later. The Brawl disappeared for 10 years until it was reignited as a nonconference matchup in 2022. Pitt holds an all-time edge, 63-41-3, and has won two of the past three.

The two schools had already scheduled games from 2029 through 2032 before Friday's announcement of an extension.

West Virginia, which hosts Saturday's showdown, will also welcome the Panthers in 2030, 2032, 2034 and 2036. Pitt will host the game in 2029, 2031, 2033 and 2035

Narduzzi was critical of West Virginia earlier this week, suggesting the Mountaineers could have added Pitt in 2026, too, after a home-and-home series against Alabama was shelved. Instead, the Mountaineers will face Coastal Carolina next season.

"I think our athletic director has reached out to them, and they already got it filled up, which means maybe they didn't want to play us," Narduzzi said. "I don't know. They filled it up. I know if we knew that was going to happen, that would be our first call. Whatever. Can't do anything about it. Stay in my lane."

Narduzzi told ESPN earlier this week that "nobody's chicken" and he may have gotten bad information but that he is eager to keep the rivalry alive, adding Pitt will "take Penn State, too" -- referring to another heated rivalry that's been played just four times since 2000.