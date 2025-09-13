Open Extended Reactions

PASADENA, Calif. -- Damon Bankston ran for 154 yards and a touchdown and caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to help New Mexico rout UCLA 35-10 on Friday night for the Lobos' first victory over a Big Ten opponent.

Jack Layne threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns, D.J. McKinney and Scottre Humphrey each ran for a score, and the Lobos (2-1) knocked off a power conference foe for the first time since defeating then-Pac-10 member Arizona on Sept. 13, 2008.

New Mexico came into the game as a 15½-point underdog, according to ESPN BET. However, first-year coach Jason Eck's offense bullied the home team for 298 yards rushing on 46 carries.

Nico Iamaleava was 22-of-34 passing for 217 yards and a touchdown, and the Bruins (0-3) were sloppy on both sides of the ball, exacerbated by 13 penalties for 116 yards.

After attempting trick-play passes on the first two snaps, the Lobos turned to the ground game and immediately found success, leading to Humphrey's 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Layne lobbed a fourth-down toss to tight end Simon Mapa in the corner of the end zone for an 8-yard score to make it 14-0 before the Bruins finally got on track with Iamaleava's 12-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

After UCLA pulled within 14-10 on Mateen Bhaghani's 51-yard field goal in the third quarter after recovering a muffed punt, New Mexico took charge for good with a punishing 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Bankston's 2-yard touchdown run.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.