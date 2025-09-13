Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota running back Darius Taylor is considered doubtful to play against Cal on Saturday night, sources told ESPN.

Taylor pulled up and reached for his right leg at the end of a 17-yard run in the first quarter against Northwestern State last week. He gingerly walked back to the bench and did not return to the game.

Coach P.J. Fleck indicated this week that the injury was not considered long term. But Taylor has a history of hamstring injuries. A hamstring injury caused him to miss the 2024 season opener and seven games in 2023.

Taylor, a junior, ran for 141 yards in a season-opening 23-10 win over Buffalo. He has led the Golden Gophers in rushing each of the past two seasons, going for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. That came after a breakout freshman season in which he ran for 799 yards in six games and averaged 5.8 yards per carry.

With Taylor exiting last week, freshman running back Grant Washington rushed for 126 yards during the 66-0 win over Northwestern State. The expectation is for Minnesota to attempt to replace Taylor's production with a committee of tailbacks, including A.J. Turner, Cam Davis and Fame Ijeboi.

Minnesota has shown a promising passing game this season, as redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey has thrown for 429 yards and three touchdowns.

