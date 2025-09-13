Open Extended Reactions

Alabama running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III are not expected to play against Wisconsin on Saturday, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Miller and Keenan are likely to take part in warmups but miss the contest, sources said.

Miller, the No. 19 Crimson Tide's top returning rusher with 668 yards with seven touchdowns in 2024, has not played this season since suffering a collarbone injury in preseason camp. Keenan, a team captain, underwent tightrope surgery in late August.

The Crimson Tide are set to get preseason All-America wide receiver Ryan Williams back for the contest after he missed last week's win over Louisiana-Monroe with a concussion.

For the Badgers, center Jake Renfro (lower body) is a game-time decision but is expected to play, sources told Thamel.

Renfro missed last week's win over Middle Tennessee, when Wisconsin struggled with the quarterback-center exchange.

Wisconsin is expected to start quarterback Danny O'Neil for the second straight game, with Billy Edwards Jr. not expected to play.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach was used in this report.