Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas will be suspended for the first half of the Sooners' Week 4 visit from No. 24 Auburn following a targeting ejection Saturday.

Thomas, Oklahoma's 2024 sack leader, was ejected in the third quarter of the program's' Week 3 visit to Temple on Saturday afternoon following a high hit on Owls quarterback Evan Simon.

Thomas was initially penalized for roughing the passer with the Sooners leading 28-3. The penalty was upgraded to targeting following an official review. Per NCAA rules, targeting penalties incurred in the second half of a game result in a first-half suspension in the subsequent game.

Thomas, a fourth-year edge rusher from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is one of the leaders on an experienced Oklahoma defensive line. He made 11 starts and earned All-SEC second team honor as a junior in 2024, when Thomas finished with a nine sacks that ranked tied for fifth among SEC pass rushers. Thomas has logged three total tackles with a pass deflection through three games this fall.

Thomas' ejection will leave the 13th-ranked Sooners without one of their top defenders in the first half of next week's SEC opener against Auburn. The Week 4 matchup is set to mark a return to Oklahoma for Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold. The former five-star quarterback made nine starts for the Sooners last season before entering the transfer portal and landing with Auburn last December.