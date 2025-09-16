Indiana-Illinois and under-the-radar games in the College Football Playoff hunt

Open Extended Reactions

Two teams are set to meet Saturday night in front of a full-throated, sold-out crowd, with NBC broadcasting the game to a national audience.

One team made the College Football Playoff in 2024, and remains a lightning rod for reaction around the sport. The other won 10 games last season, finished No. 16 in the AP poll and returns an accomplished group of stars on both sides of the ball. Both coaches have won championships and individual awards, including a sweep of the 2024 national coaching honors for one, and neither is boring behind a microphone. Both teams invested greatly in their quarterbacks, veteran transfers with NFL aspirations and are featuring two of the nation's top pass rushers. They enter this week ranked Nos. 13 and 16, respectively, in colleague Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings, ahead of LSU, Michigan and others.

There are enough boxes checked to place Saturday's matchup on the national radar, capturing interest from beyond the two fan bases, their shared region and even their stretched-out conference. But here's the twist: The teams are the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini. Indiana won a team-record 11 games last season but still has the most losses (715) in FBS history. Illinois is seeking consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in team history, as well as its first AP top 10 finish since 1989. Illinois-Indiana hasn't been a matchup of ranked teams since 1950 -- "I was shocked at that," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said -- and Saturday will mark the first game of AP top-20 teams in Bloomington, Indiana, since 1987.

The pairing of teams might not scream national showcase, even though the evidence behind the pairing does.

"​​When a newbie like us breaks into the status quo, that's going to create some waves," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti told ESPN. "A team [that] comes out of nowhere."

Games like No. 9 Illinois visiting No. 19 Indiana on Saturday night are taking on new and greater meaning in the expanded College Football Playoff era. The outcome in Bloomington will impact the Big Ten's playoff pecking order, which Indiana cracked in 2024 but remains heavy with brand-name programs such as No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Penn State and No. 6 Oregon, all CFP incumbents.

Those involved in these matchups don't minimize their significance.

"Big," Bielema said of the Indiana game this summer. "Huge."

But do mega matchups featuring, for lack of a better term, typically middle-class teams get the billing they deserve? Does the value placed on them vary because of their leagues or other factors? What's clear is that these types of games are only going to increase, as more teams -- regardless of their history -- are set to enter the CFP spotlight.

"We don't do a good enough job of talking about that next tier of teams," Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule told ESPN. "Illinois finishes 9-3 [last season] and they're not in the same conversation as where I thought they should have been. If it's not one of the premier names, people kind of downplay it a little bit.

"Sometimes, we just don't recognize how good those next teams are."

Jump to:

More under-the-radar games

For decades, the Big Ten operated under the "Big Two-Little Eight" label, as the league championship and a coveted Rose Bowl berth almost always came down to Ohio State and Michigan and their showdown in late November. Other teams began breaking the Buckeyes-Wolverines stranglehold in the 1980s -- Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State -- and the pattern continued into the 1990s with Wisconsin and Northwestern.

The past 25 years have included stretches when Ohio State or Michigan owned the spotlight -- the Buckeyes won or shared five straight Big Ten titles beginning in 2005 and won four straight from 2017 to 2020, and Michigan followed with three straight conference championships and a national title in 2023. But other programs have had their moments, including Indiana's incredible CFP run last season, Cignetti's first as Hoosiers coach.

Bret Bielema has Illinois looking for consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in school history. James Black/Icon Sportswire

The challenge for attention and respect remains, though, for Big Ten teams without the historic brand recognition of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and USC, and more recently, Oregon. The SEC also has a group of heavyweights -- Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Tennessee and now Oklahoma and Texas -- but has more effectively promoted other teams with lower national profiles, such as Ole Miss, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Missouri.

"The biggest thing in that league, you really feel empowered to talk about SEC football," said Bielema, who coached Arkansas from 2013 to 2017. "From the direction the commissioner gives you to the ADs to really the media, they kind of steer you down that, 'We're better than everybody else' conversation. They really believe what they say, which is awesome. I just go back to, the last two or three years have been different in [the Big Ten] because of parity, because of the competition in our league."

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti told ESPN that a goal of an expanded CFP proposal that's heavier on automatic-qualifying spots -- the so-called 4-4-2-2-1 model -- is to reduce or remove the perception factor from matchups like Illinois-Indiana. Under the proposal, if the winner of Saturday's game finishes third or fourth in the Big Ten behind two bigger-brand programs, it would automatically be in the CFP.

"They're trying to say, 'Oh, your upper echelon's this, and your middle is this, and your bottom is this,' but let's go figure that out by playing the games and not burn these guys with the reputation of what happens when you lose a game because your program has been like this 10 years ago, so therefore, we don't give you the benefit of doubt," Petitti told ESPN in July. "That stuff happens, and we've got to get away from that."

The remedy for respect is simple, coaches say: win the middle-class matchups and keep moving up.

"You look at what we did in 2019, going 11-2 and we were ranked in the top seven in the country," Minnesota Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "You get what you earn. When you're winning eight, nine games at Minnesota, that's really good, but when you're comparing it to who's in the playoff, it's not as high as that."

Several Big Ten coaches noted that the locations and demographics of the two conferences also factor into how certain programs and matchups are viewed.

"That's conditioning over the years," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "Again, the saying, 'It just means more,' there's some reality to that, as we all know, because of location. That's the only show in town, right? And I get that, and I understand that, but at the end of the day, it still comes down to what happens on the field."

Added Cignetti: "You get respect when you win."

QB import Devon Dampier has jump-started Utah's offense. Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images

In addition to the Illinois-Indiana clash, here are six other games featuring teams with similar profiles that have CFP implications and will provide an interesting temperature gauge with national interest.

SATURDAY

What's at stake: A potential leg up in a crowded Big 12 title race with several other contenders (Arizona State, Kansas State) already having a loss or two.

Why you should care: Any reputable list of best programs never to have made the CFP would include Utah, which won Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022 and had AP top-4 finishes in 2004 and 2008. The Utes' entry into the Big 12 was spoiled by quarterback injuries, but they have fixed the position with dynamic dual-threat transfer Devon Dampier, who belongs on the Heisman Trophy radar after recording 628 passing yards, 198 rushing yards and 7 passing touchdowns in his first three games as a Ute. Texas Tech, meanwhile, won the offseason in the Big 12 with historic investments in its roster, courtesy of super booster Cody Campbell. The Red Raiders have said anything less than their first trip to the Big 12 championship game will be a disappointment. They're off to a blistering start, outscoring their first three opponents 174-35.

What's at stake: A Tulane win would cement the top nonleague profile for the Group of 5 CFP contender, while Ole Miss can help its (likely) CFP at-large résumé.

Why you should care: The matchup is outside of league play but still carries meaning for both sides. Tulane already has wins against Big Ten (Northwestern) and ACC (Duke) opponents, and can significantly increase its CFP chances by upsetting Ole Miss in Oxford. Jon Sumrall, a former Rebels assistant, likely will be the top Group of 5 coaching candidate this winter and could be choosing among SEC opportunities. Despite losing top running back Makhi Hughes to the transfer portal, Tulane is averaging 222 rushing yards per game, as BYU transfer quarterback Jake Retzlaff has settled in nicely, especially as a runner. Ole Miss had the talent to reach the CFP in 2024 but might make the field this season, as it averages 44.7 points and 541.7 yards per game. The Rebels' next three SEC games are against LSU (home), Georgia (road) and Oklahoma (road), but a win over Tulane will help their case for the CFP.

OCT. 4

What's at stake: A potential 5-0 start and increased attention as a dark horse CFP contender in the Big Ten.

Why you should care: Nebraska fans might bristle at being grouped with some of the others here, but their team has fallen sharply from its national perch. The Huskers ended a seven-year bowl-less streak last season and are eying a significant step forward under coach Matt Rhule, who has overseen Year 3 breakthroughs at Temple (10-4 in 2015) and Baylor (11-3 in 2019). Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has looked very strong so far with eight touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing 76.6% of his passes. Michigan State also has seen development from its second-year starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has 656 passing yards and 6 touchdowns on 71.6% of his attempts. Both teams added transfer wide receivers to assist their quarterbacks. Nebraska first must get through Michigan, and Michigan State has a late-night kickoff at USC, but wins by both will add spice to this game.

OCT. 25

No. 23 Missouri Tigers (3-0) at No. 20 Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

What's at stake: A path to the CFP in the deep but seemingly wide-open SEC, and potentially the label of being this season's Indiana.

Why you should care: The latest AP poll includes 11 SEC teams (five in the top 11), but no squad seems invincible, as Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M struggled defensively Saturday, while LSU is (ducks from Brian Kelly) still looking for a consistent run game. Texas, meanwhile, is trying to unlock quarterback Arch Manning's potential. The number of CFP spots creates lanes for teams like Vanderbilt, which has consecutive 24-point road wins against Virginia Tech and South Carolina, and can dream bigger than it ever has with quarterback Diego Pavia at the helm. Pavia leads a balanced offense, and Nick Rinaldi headlines a playmaking defense that has 23 tackles for loss. Missouri has been closer to the CFP, going 24-5 since the start of the 2023 season with a top-10 finish and a Cotton Bowl title in 2023. The Tigers' transfer additions of quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy are working out very well so far.

NOV. 1

What's at stake: Possibly becoming this year's version of SMU in the ACC, especially with preseason favorite Clemson struggling (thanks in part to Georgia Tech).

Why you should care: Georgia Tech's latest big-game upset win Saturday against Clemson stamped the Yellow Jackets as a team to watch in the CFP chase. Coach Brent Key's bunch has seven wins against ranked opponents as an underdog during his tenure. The problem for Georgia Tech has been winning games like this, which might fly under the radar a bit. NC State has already beaten two ACC teams -- the Virginia victory didn't count in the conference standings -- and has a fairly manageable league schedule before hosting the Yellow Jackets. These teams feature two of the more exciting offensive backfield tandems in Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes, and NC State quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smothers.

NOV. 8

What's at stake: An important November win that could catapult one team toward the Big 12 championship game.

Why you should care: The Big 12 contender pool is predictably deep, although the league ultimately wants some separation to increase the chances for multiple CFP qualifiers. This week's game in Salt Lake should provide some clarity, and it's possible Iowa State and TCU are in different positions by the time they meet in Fort Worth, Texas. But ISU already has two wins against Power 4 opponents and is 2-0 in road or neutral-site games. Quarterback Rocco Becht is completing 65% of his passes with 7 touchdowns and only 1 interception, as he features tight ends Gabe Burkle and Benjamin Brahmer in the passing game. The Cyclones' defense is once again stifling, allowing 14.3 points per game and generating pressure from different sources. TCU flexed in its opener at North Carolina, and quarterback Josh Hoover is completing 76.2% of his passes and getting some help in the backfield from UTSA transfer Kevorian Barnes and others.