The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets made an early statement in the ACC title race in Week 3, downing the Clemson Tigers 24-21 in Atlanta.

Kicker Aidan Birr came up clutch for the Yellow Jackets in the upset win, nailing a 55-yard field goal as time expired to send the field-storming students at Bobby Dodd Stadium into a frenzy. Quarterback Haynes King threw for 216 yards and carried the ball 25 times for 103 yards and a score for the Yellow Jackets.

Upset win in hand, Georgia Tech got in a jab at the Tigers after the game by offering a play on Clemson's "CU" initials. Bobby Dodd's speakers added insult to injury, playing "Sandstorm" for the assembled field stormers -- a nod to the go-to song of the Tigers' in-state rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Yellow Jackets weren't the only team to get in a postgame joke after a win on Saturday. Here are all the best trolls from Week 3 of the college football season:

Arizona 23, Kansas State 17

In a battle of two schools that share a mascot, the Arizona Wildcats further deepened a nightmare start to the season for the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night, earning a 23-17 win. Running back Ismail Mahdi totaled 221 yards for Arizona -- 189 on the ground and 32 on a pair of catches.

Arizona offered a jab at its defeated foe in the form of a graphic depicting Kansas State-emblazoned footballs being impaled by an Arizona-branded trident.

New Mexico 35, UCLA 10

The New Mexico Lobos earned a first-ever win over a Big Ten foe on Friday night, downing the UCLA Bruins 35-10. Damon Bankston starred for the Lobos, scoring twice in the fourth quarter -- once via a rush and once via a reception -- and totaling 203 yards.

New Mexico's troll after the big win came in the form of a pun, swapping "ruin" for "Bruin" in a caption that accompanied a graphic that replaced Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood sign with "Duke City" -- the moniker of the Lobos' home of Albuquerque.

Houston 36, Colorado 20

Conner Weigman posted career highs in both passing and rushing yards as the Houston Cougars picked up a win in their Big 12 opener, downing the Colorado Buffaloes 36-20. The Cougars rolled in the second half at home, outscoring the Buffaloes by a margin of 20 points to six across the game's final 30 minutes.

Houston evidently was of the same mind as Georgia Tech, as it opted to send Colorado back to Boulder with its own "CU later" initials troll.