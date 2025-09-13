Open Extended Reactions

Texas running back CJ Baxter, the Longhorns' leading rusher, was injured on the first play of the game against UTEP and is not expected to return, according to a school spokesperson.

Baxter, who leads the team with 104 yards on 24 carries, limped off after carrying the ball on the first play of the game and was able to walk to the locker room on his own.

Texas is also missing running back Quintrevion Wisner for the second game in a row due to injury.

Baxter, who was the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2023 ESPN 300, was expected to be a major contributor to the program, but he has been plagued by injuries. In August 2024, he tore the lateral collateral and posterior cruciate ligaments in his right leg during practice and had to undergo season-ending surgery.