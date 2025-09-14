Open Extended Reactions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Josh McCray scored on a 1-yard run in overtime to give No. 6 Georgia a 44-41 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) came from behind three times to beat the Volunteers (2-1, 1-0) for the ninth straight time, with Nate Frazier setting up the winning score with a 21-yard run on Georgia's first snap in overtime.

Max Gilbert kicked a 42-yard field goal to give Tennessee a 41-38 edge in overtime. Tennessee had a chance to win in regulation, but Gilbert missed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide right just before the final whistle.

Joey Aguilar threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a TD to lead Tennessee. The Volunteers came from behind twice in the second half after jumping out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter.

Chris Brazzell II caught scoring passes of 72, 14 and 66 yards. Braylon Staley's 32-yard TD reception early in the fourth quarter put Tennessee on top 35-30 with 11:01 left.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a TD. Trailing 38-30 with 2:32 left in the game, Stockton hit London Humphreys with a 28-yard fade in the end zone. The 2-point conversion tied the score for the third time.

"Tennessee was earning this game, and I have a lot of respect for the way they played, but these kids, they never quit," Georgia coach Kirby Smart told ESPN in his postgame, on-field interview. "We knew we could run the ball, and we wanted to run the ball in the second half. We never quit, and I'm proud of this team."

The Volunteers dominated the first quarter, taking a 21-7 lead, but the Bulldogs pulled within 21-17 at halftime. Tennessee is the third team to score on its first three drives against Georgia since Smart took over in 2016.

After an open date next week, the Bulldogs host Alabama on Sept. 27. The Volunteers, meanwhile, leave the SEC and host Alabama-Birmingham next Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.