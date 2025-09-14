South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers goes down after a big hit from Vanderbilt's Langston Patterson, which results in an ejection for Patterson. (0:48)

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers exited Saturday night's game against Vanderbilt after suffering a hit to the head and will not return, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer told ESPN's Cole Cubelic.

Sellers went down after taking a high hit from Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson on a pass in the final two minutes of the second quarter and went to the locker room. Patterson was ejected from the game for targeting on the play.

Sellers is ESPN's No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL draft and has produced 476 total yards and three touchdowns through three games.

Sellers completed 6 of 7 passes for 94 yards with one interception in a game that South Carolina trailed 14-7 at halftime. Backup Luke Doty, a sixth-year senior who has earned nine starts during his career, replaced Sellers to finish the first half.

At halftime, Beamer expressed his displeasure with how long officials took to review the play for targeting. Officials took more than 90 seconds after the end of the play to initiate a targeting review and blew their whistles right before Doty completed a pass to Nyck Harbor.

"I asked him as soon as it happened if [they were] looking at it for targeting," Beamer said during his halftime interview. "For our quarterback to be laying there on the ground like that, he probably got hit in the head. And then for whatever reason it took them a while to buzz down.

"So I don't know what's going on in Birmingham or wherever they look at it, but I thought it was pretty obvious."