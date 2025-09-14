SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson has feeling in his limbs after being taken to a local hospital following a play that left him motionless late in the first half at Notre Dame.

Anderson was carted to the locker room with 55 seconds left in the half. His head collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon on a 25-yard completion. Teammates immediately summoned medical personnel, who spent about 10 minutes stabilizing Anderson's neck. The senior from Beaumont, Texas, gave a thumbs up as he left the field.

Texas A&M's entire team came off the sideline and knelt on the field while Anderson was down, and several came over to him before he left.

Anderson had four tackles in the game.