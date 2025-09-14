Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami came into its game against USF as the higher-ranked team, but all the talk throughout the week centered on the Bulls thanks to their two upset wins.

The No. 5 Hurricanes heard the talk and delivered a message of their own in a definitive 49-12 victory Saturday night. Miami shut down dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown, holding him to 274 yards passing and a touchdown with just 2 yards rushing, while rolling up 576 yards of total offense.

Miami led comfortably enough in the fourth quarter that backup quarterback Emory Williams finished the game. After wins over ranked Boise State and Florida to open the season, USF suffered its largest loss as an AP-ranked team in school history.

"Our guys didn't want to be part of the narrative of somebody else's success, stepping stone kind of season," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. "That's been the story all week. There was a lot of motivation going into this thing, besides the fact that they were [a] ranked football team, but it's an in-state game, and you have to play at your very best, because you're never all the way out of these games.

"Our guys really took it personal to not let anything get in the way of doing their job. Intensity, physicality, urgency and discipline all came together very nicely for us tonight."