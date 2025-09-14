        <
        >

          College Football Playoff, bowl projections following Week 3

          play
          Why Finebaum loves Brian Kelly's postgame comments (0:56)

          Paul Finebaum joins "SportsCenter" to give his opinion on Brian Kelly's postgame comments about LSU's offensive struggles in Week 3. (0:56)

          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers college football.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Sep 14, 2025, 04:00 PM

          Three weeks into the season, the college football landscape has seen its share of tumultuous results.

          Two teams near the top of most preseason playoff projections -- Notre Dame and Clemson -- already have two losses, placing the Irish and Tigers on extremely shaky ground. The SEC looks as deep and strong as ever based on its nonconference record, meaning most of the in-league matchups will be up for grabs and have significant ramifications.

          As in last season's inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 LSU
          Schlabach: No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Penn State

          Bonagura: No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Florida State
          Schlabach: No. 10 Illinois at No. 7 Florida State

          Bonagura: No. 9 Texas at No. 8 Illinois
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas A&M at No. 8 Oklahoma

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: After South Florida began the season with a pair of ranked wins, it came back to earth on Saturday with a 49-12 loss to Miami. Despite that loss, I kept the Bulls in the coveted No. 12 spot, which projects as the likely placement for the top-ranked Group of 5 team. The logic was this: losing to Miami -- a team that has a strong case for a first-round bye -- shouldn't be reason to automatically fall out for a team ranked well below them. How the Bulls played, though, was concerning, and Tulane received strong consideration.

          Iowa State, however, did drop from my playoff field after a narrow win against Arkansas State. The Cyclones are 4-0, but haven't turned in a fully comprehensive win all year (at least against an FBS team).

          Schlabach: The top two teams in my bracket, Ohio State and LSU, remain unchanged, but there was quite a bit of shuffling after that. Texas, Notre Dame, Iowa State and South Florida fell out of my 12-team bracket, while Texas A&M, Illinois, Utah and Tulane moved in.

          Texas still might be one of the best teams by season's end, but something seems off with the Longhorns' offense at this point. Quarterback Arch Manning struggled throwing the ball again; at one point in Saturday's 27-10 victory against UTEP, he was booed by the home crowd for misfiring on 10 straight incompletions. Not good. The Aggies are my ninth seed after knocking off Notre Dame 41-40 on the road. Quarterback Marcel Reed threw the winning touchdown to Nate Boerkircher with 13 seconds left to give Texas A&M its first road win over an AP Top 25 opponent since November 2014.

          I'll go with the Green Wave as the fifth conference championship winner, but I still believe USF will be a factor. Despite Saturday's trouncing, the Bulls' earlier upsets of Boise State and Florida are going to carry some weight in the CFP selection committee debates.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Georgia

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 4 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Miami

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 2 LSU

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: As things sit, Penn State vs. LSU and Georgia vs. Miami are the two hypothetical quarterfinal matchups that stand out. It has been an incredible nonconference run this year for the SEC. The depth in the conference feels stronger than ever -- much stronger than the Big Ten.

          But what does depth matter if it doesn't lead to postseason success? It's possible to envision scenarios where the SEC gets three teams through the quarterfinals -- or none. That's part of what makes this round so intriguing.

          Schlabach: I bumped Penn State down a few spots, not as much for how the Nittany Lions have played this season but for who they've played. Penn State's three victories have come against Nevada, Florida International and FCS program Villanova. My top four teams each have at least one significant victory on their résumés.

          An Oregon-Georgia matchup in the Cotton Bowl would be a nice chess match between Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and Ducks coach Dan Lanning, who was Smart's former defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs will have to improve on defense over the next couple of months to be a legitimate CFP contender, but going on the road and winning 44-41 in overtime at Tennessee was impressive.

          A Penn State-Miami game in the Orange Bowl would also be enticing (break out the camo!). It would feature two of the top quarterbacks available in next year's NFL draft: Miami's Carson Beck and Penn State's Drew Allar.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 2 LSU

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Ohio State and Oregon still feel like the two best teams. Neither really had to break a sweat over the weekend and that figures to be the case this week too. Oregon vs. Oregon State sets up to be one of the most lopsided games in the history of the rivalry, while Ohio State is idle. Things get much more interesting Sept. 27, with Oregon traveling to Penn State and Ohio State visiting Washington.

          Schlabach: I have the top four seeds advancing to the semifinals, and we all know the odds of that happening probably aren't high. Miami has probably built the most impressive résumé to date after taking down Notre Dame 27-24 at home in its opener and dismantling USF on Saturday. The Hurricanes play in-state rivals Florida and Florida State the next two games.

          I'm still going with Ohio State and LSU meeting in the national title game, although the Tigers' season-opening victory at Clemson might not be as big as it seemed at the time. LSU wasn't nearly as impressive in its past two wins over Louisiana Tech and Florida.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arizona vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Troy vs. Northern Illinois
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cincinnati vs. Texas State
          Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Alabama vs. UConn
          Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Miami (Ohio)

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Florida International vs. James Madison
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh
          Schlabach: Vanderbilt vs. Virginia

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Buffalo vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Old Dominion vs. Temple
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Appalachian State vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Frisco, Texas
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Liberty
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. New Mexico State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Army
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Navy

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan State vs. Toledo
          Schlabach: Michigan State vs. Ohio

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Maryland
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Wisconsin

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. East Carolina
          Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Arkansas State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Virginia vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Memphis

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: NC State vs. Rutgers
          Schlabach: North Carolina vs. Maryland

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: North Carolina vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: SMU vs. South Florida

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. BYU
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Texas Tech

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Utah State vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Wyoming vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Texas

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Ole Miss

          Monday, Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Arkansas vs. North Texas
          Schlabach: Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Louisiana
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Jacksonville State

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Auburn

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Texas Tech vs. USC
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Indiana vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Indiana vs. Alabama

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Cal
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Cal

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Army

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: TCU vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Missouri

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: NC State vs. South Carolina

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Arizona State