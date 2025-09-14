Paul Finebaum joins "SportsCenter" to give his opinion on Brian Kelly's postgame comments about LSU's offensive struggles in Week 3. (0:56)

What's the old Guy Fieri line from "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"? "Slow down and take a look around"? College football's superpower is its absolute enormity, and if you search, you'll always find a wild game worth watching.

Some weeks, however, you don't have to try very hard to find them. Week 3 of the 2025 season basically smacked us in the face with them.

Whether you considered Texas A&M-Notre Dame or Georgia-Tennessee the biggest game of the week, it didn't matter -- they both went down to the wire with quarterback heroics and special teams heartbreaks. And two of the sport's wildest rivalries, Pitt-West Virginia and Ole Miss-Arkansas, both gave us classics too. Throw in a Division III Hail Mary and a pair of stunning HBCU endings, and just about the only thing we were missing Saturday was a late-night thriller.

After two straight wild weekends, 39 FBS teams remain unbeaten. Obviously some of those teams have more blemishes and weaknesses than others, but until you lose, you haven't lost! SP+ projects an average of 0.95 of these teams reaching 12-0 -- it might as well be your team!

All 39 of these teams are playoff contenders as long as their loss column zeros remain. As has become tradition at this point, let's rank all the remaining unbeaten teams three weeks into the season.

Ranking all 39 unbeaten teams

Jamari Johnson and Oregon have cruised to a 3-0 record, but bigger tests are ahead. Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire

SP+ and FPI rankings: second and first, respectively

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 10.4%

What the Ducks did in Week 3: def. Northwestern 34-14

It took Dan Lanning's Ducks a little while to put Northwestern away early Saturday, primarily because their opponents were embarking on a series of lengthy (and eventually scoreless) drives. But they were never in danger, and they've spent most of three games in kick-butt-and-take-names mode.

SP+ and FPI rankings: third and second

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 11.5%

What the Buckeyes did in Week 3: def. Ohio, 37-9

Ohio is good enough that I expected the Bobcats to force the Buckeyes to put in a shift, but I can't say I expected "one-score game with 22 minutes left." Ohio State hit the gas and put this one to bed, but this team clearly hasn't reached its final form yet.

SP+ and FPI rankings: first and seventh

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 11.2%

What the Nittany Lions did in Week 3: def. Villanova, 52-6

Penn State pulled a Penn State on Saturday, starting slowly against a lesser opponent before eventually steamrolling them. The Nittany Lions have yet to face a team ranked better than 112th in SP+, but that changes very soon: After a Week 4 bye, they'll host Oregon in a loaded Week 5.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 20th and 15th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.6%

What the Aggies did in Week 3: def. No. 8 Notre Dame, 41-40

Even as someone who leans heavily on stats, I'm allowed to listen to my gut sometimes, and my gut has been telling me A&M is for real since the preseason. If I believed that before the Aggies' late rally in South Bend on Saturday night, I'm certainly going to keep believing it afterward.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 10th and 11th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 10.3%

What the Hurricanes did in Week 3: def. South Florida, 49-12

Miami treated upstart USF as an elite team is supposed to. The Hurricanes' defense was a bit more bend-don't-break than I would like to see, but a ruthless offense rolled up 576 yards and didn't allow the Bulls to ever feel as though they had a foot in the game.

SP+ and FPI rankings: eighth and fourth

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 2.5%

What the Bulldogs did in Week 3: def. No. 15 Tennessee, 44-41 (OT)

In their past three wins against power-conference opponents, Kirby Smart's Bulldogs have had to go to overtime each time. Is that sustainable? No. Has Georgia shown signs of slippage over the past two seasons? Absolutely. Do I ever feel particularly good picking against them? Absolutely not.

SP+ and FPI rankings: fifth and eighth

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 6.5%

What the Rebels did in Week 3: def. Arkansas, 41-35

Forced to face a prolific Arkansas team without their starting quarterback, the Rebels laced up their track shoes and won a wild one all the same. Trinidad Chambliss enjoyed an epic star turn, and after three tight losses kept Ole Miss out of the CFP last season, they've nabbed a pair of tight wins early in 2025.

SP+ and FPI rankings: ninth and fifth

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.3%

What the Trojans did in Week 3: def. Purdue, 33-17

The poll voters have been slow to trust USC this season. The computers? Not so much. The Trojans blew out two cupcakes to start the season, then survived a tricky, storm-delayed test at Purdue with defensive playmaking. That's right! I said defensive playmaking! USC!

SP+ and FPI rankings: 17th and 19th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.3%

What the Tigers did in Week 3: def. Florida, 20-10

On one hand, they're 3-0, and they've already beaten two teams ranked 31st or higher in SP+ (Clemson and Florida). On the other hand, the offense has been a painful disappointment, and the Tigers needed five interceptions to put away a 20-10 win over the Gators. Surviving and advancing is what's important, but that will get harder if LSU can't top 24 points.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 33rd and 27th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.9%

What the Seminoles did in Week 3: bye week

Metrics are programmed to avoid overreacting to small samples as much as possible, so last year's 2-10 campaign is still pretty large in the rearview mirror for SP+ and FPI. The eyeballs, however, think the Noles are just dandy. That Week 6 matchup with Miami looks awfully intriguing, doesn't it?

SP+ and FPI rankings: 11th and 12th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.1%

What the Tigers did in Week 3: def. Louisiana, 52-10

Mizzou has overachieved against SP+ projections by an average of 12.6 points per game, and after Saturday's steamrolling of Louisiana, the Tigers are averaging 302.3 rushing yards per game. Handle South Carolina as projected next week, and they should be unbeaten when Bama comes to town in Week 7.

Sammy Omosigho and the Oklahoma defense has been what we would expect from a Brent Venables team. Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

SP+ and FPI rankings: seventh and 13th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.1%

What the Sooners did in Week 3: def. Temple, 42-3

The offense went into cruise control a hair early at Temple on Saturday, but the Sooners' defense has allowed just 19 total points in three games. This is what a Brent Venables team was supposed to look like; now they have a chance to score another ranked win next week when Auburn comes to town.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 12th and 26th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 5.9%

What the Red Raiders did in Week 3: def. Oregon State, 45-14

Joey McGuire's Red Raiders have played just about the softest set of opponents in FBS. They've also beaten those soft opponents by a combined 174-35. That's still pretty telling. Behren Morton is putting up Air Raid-style passing numbers, and the defense hasn't allowed a non-garbage-time point. Hard to top that.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 16th and 23rd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.5%

What the Illini did in Week 3: def. Western Michigan, 38-0

The offense took its time shifting into gear against WMU on Saturday, but the defense has allowed 22 points in three games. The next time you think something in your life feels impossible, just step back and realize that unbeaten Illinois is playing unbeaten Indiana this Saturday in an enormous game with playoff implications, and that the two teams are a combined 27-5 since the start of 2024. If that's possible, anything is.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 13th and 16th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.0%

What the Hoosiers did in Week 3: def. Indiana State, 73-0

My favorite tidbit from the weekend: Not only did IU's Omar Cooper Jr. go off for 10 catches and 207 yards against poor, outmatched Indiana State on Friday night, he also caught TD passes from two different Mendozas (Fernando and Alberto).

SP+ and FPI rankings: 27th and 21st

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.1%

What they did in Week 3: def. No. 11 South Carolina, 31-7

Yes, the Commodores' surprising blowout of the Gamecocks was impacted by an injury to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (which came from a hit deemed targeting). But Vandy was winning when Sellers got hurt and has outscored two power-conference opponents by a combined 65-7 in its past six quarters.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 38th and 33rd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.4%

What the Yellow Jackets did in Week 3: def. No. 12 Clemson, 24-21

Brent Key's Yellow Jackets against ranked opponents: 7-1.

Brent Key's Yellow Jackets against unranked opponents: 14-15.

Does this make sense? No. Is it utterly delightful? Yes. (And has Tech overachieved against SP+ projections in all three games thus far? Also yes.)

SP+ and FPI rankings: 15th and 18th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 4.7%

What the Utes did in Week 3: def. Wyoming, 31-6

Missed field goals and a turnover kept Utah from pulling away from Wyoming until well into the second half Saturday, but instead of getting Laramie'd, the Utes kept their heads and laid the hammer down. It's probably pretty easy to keep your head when you know you have a defense as good as Utah's on your side.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 26th and 43rd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.2%

What the Cardinals did in Week 3: bye week

Jeff Brohm's Cardinals have played almost precisely to SP+ projections thus far. If they keep that up, it's going to be an awfully fun fall in Louisville considering they're projected favorites in nine of their final 10 games.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 23rd and 34th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 2.7%

What the Cyclones did in Week 3: def. Arkansas State, 24-16

ISU's Saturday trip to Jonesboro was ... strange. The Cyclones averaged 7.7 yards per play with a robust 52.5% success rate, and they held ASU to 16 points. But they still had to make two fourth-quarter stops to secure a win thanks to a couple of missed opportunities and a pretty slow tempo. Regardless, they're 4-0, and they finally get a welcome week off.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 24th and 25th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.9%

What the Horned Frogs did in Week 3: def. Abilene Christian, 42-21

The Frogs only beat ACU by 21 despite being projected as 39-point favorites. A major letdown? Not really. They were up 28-0 at half and outgained the Wildcats 444-157 before garbage time set in. Sonny Dykes' squad is taking care of business quickly in 2025.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 19th and 20th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.3%

What the Tigers did in Week 3: def. South Alabama, 31-15

Against a tricky and athletic South Alabama team, Auburn raced to an early lead, and while the Tigers never quite landed the knockout blow, they should be able to close out an unbeaten nonconference slate for the first time in six years. (Only Mercer remains.) That's what we call progress.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 21st and 17th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.7%

What the Cornhuskers did in Week 3: def. Houston Christian, 59-7

Since an entirely unconvincing Week 1 win over Cincinnati, the Huskers have mauled two outmatched opponents (Akron and HCU) by a combined 127-7. Is that a sign of improvement or simply a sign that they can maul outmatched opponents? We'll find out soon enough: Michigan comes to Lincoln this Saturday.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 51st and 47th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.7%

What the Green Wave did in Week 3: def. Duke, 34-27

Jon Sumrall's Green Wave nearly let things get messy Saturday night, watching an 18-point lead shrink to seven in the final minute. But they still got the job done, and they still have a pair of power-conference victories on the résumé. No one else in the Group of 5 can say that. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff was one hell of a summer pickup.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 32nd and 29th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.1%

What the Huskies did in Week 3: bye week

Few teams have backfields with more dynamic combos than Washington with Demond Williams Jr. and Jonah Coleman. The Huskies get to face one more sketchy defense (Washington State's) before the grind really begins. So far so good, however, in Jedd Fisch's second season.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 28th and 22nd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.2%

What the Cougars did in Week 3: bye week

True freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier has looked like a true freshman, and that will probably catch up to the Cougars in a Big 12 loaded with even matchups and close games. But their defense has been downright mean thus far, and few teams are more physical in the trenches.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 29th and 36th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 8.7%

What the Tigers did in Week 3: def. Troy, 28-7

The Tigers haven't had the marquee opportunities that conference mates Tulane and USF have seen thus far, but they're the top-ranked Group of 5 team in both SP+ and FPI, and they get their shot this weekend. With maybe their best defense in more than a decade, they'll try to slow down a torrid Arkansas attack in Fayetteville.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 39th and 38th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.3%

What the Wildcats did in Week 3: def. Kansas State, 23-17

Good news for Arizona fans: Your team is pretty good again! Bad news: Of the Wildcats' nine remaining games, eight are projected as one-score affairs, per SP+. Anxiety potential is off the charts. They have a puncher's chance at 11-1 or 12-0, but 4-8 or 5-7 are still on the table too.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 43rd and 60th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.03%

What the Terrapins did in Week 3: def. Towson, 44-17

Freshman quarterback Malik Washington is holding up, and the defense has overachieved against projections in two of three games. I don't know where Maryland is going to end up this season, but this team's ceiling is quite a bit higher than it seemed a few weeks ago.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 50th and 49th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.2%

What the Cougars did in Week 3: def. Colorado, 36-20

The defense hasn't fallen off at all under new coordinator Austin Armstrong, and while the offense isn't amazing, quarterback Conner Weigman (222 passing yards, 83 rushing yards) was awfully solid against Colorado on Friday night.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 45th and 42nd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: <0.01%

What the Bulldogs did in Week 3: def. Alcorn State, 63-0

The Bulldogs probably aren't going to win many more games this season -- after this week's matchup with Northern Illinois, they'll face eight straight opponents ranked in the SP+ top 30 -- but after a dismal first season under Jeff Lebby, they're decidedly decent, and they'll have a shot at eking out bowl eligibility.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 46th and 44th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: <0.01%

What the Scarlet Knights did in Week 3: def. Norfolk State, 60-10

An offense that ranks ninth in points per possession and a defense that ranks 83rd? What in the name of Greg Schiano is going on here? The Scarlet Knights, unrecognizable as they may be, will have a chance to stay on this list for a while with close upcoming games against Iowa, Minnesota and Washington.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 53rd and 58th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.1%

What the Golden Bears did in Week 3: def. Minnesota, 27-14

It will take an upset to knock freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and the Golden Bears off this list: After Saturday night's upset-that-didn't-look-like-an-upset over Minnesota, they're projected favorites in each of their next six games.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 49th and 68th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.5%

What the Midshipmen did in Week 3: def. Tulsa, 42-23

Quarterback Blake Horvath and the Midshipmen just continue to cruise right along. They're now 13-3 since the start of 2024, and while trips to North Texas, Notre Dame and Memphis loom late in the season, they're projected favorites in their next five games.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 56th and 53rd

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.04%

What the Wolfpack did in Week 3: def. Wake Forest, 34-24

Dave Doeren's resilient Wolfpack trailed both Virginia and Wake Forest midway through the third quarter but allowed a combined seven second-half points in the two games and eventually pulled off wins. The pass defense scares me, and the offense is pretty all-or-nothing, but this is a confident, 60-minute team.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 59th and 48th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 0.01%

What the Knights did in Week 3: bye week

Scott Frost has won 15 straight games as UCF's head coach, dating back to his first tenure. The offense scored only 17 points against Jacksonville State in Week 1, but the defense has been legit thus far, and Frost could become the second collegiate head coach to hand Bill Belichick a loss this Saturday.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 66th and 67th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 1.7%

What the Mean Green did in Week 3: def. Washington State, 59-10

On Saturday, North Texas laid down maybe the best performance of any G5 team this season. The Mean Green were about 7-point favorites against Washington State and won by seven touchdowns instead. Quarterback Drew Mestemaker's next poor performance will be his first in college.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 76th and 65th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: 2.2%

What the Rebels did in Week 3: bye week

Dan Mullen's first UNLV team is learning and growing, from a narrow defeat of Idaho State in Week 0 to a win over UCLA in Week 2. (Granted, New Mexico's Week 3 pummeling of the Bruins made that look less impressive.) Now come tricky trips to Miami (Ohio) and Wyoming.

SP+ and FPI rankings: 58th and 69th

Odds of reaching 12-0, per SP+: <0.01%

What the Spartans did in Week 3: def. Youngstown State, 41-24

Like Louisville, Jonathan Smith's Spartans have basically played precisely to projections in 2025. Unlike Louisville, it won't be great if that continues: They're projected underdogs against eight of nine Big Ten opponents.

This week in SP+

The SP+ rankings have been updated for the week. Let's take a look at the teams that saw the biggest change in their overall ratings. (Note: We're looking at ratings, not rankings.)

Moving up

Here are the five teams that saw their ratings rise the most this week:

• Marshall (up 7.0 adjusted points per game, ranking rose from 123rd to 99th)

• Penn State (up 6.3 points, rose from seventh to first)

• UTSA (up 6.0 points, rose from 90th to 67th)

• Stanford (up 5.8 points, rose from 103rd to 86th)

• Miami (up 5.5 points, rose from 27th to 10th)

It's been a really funky year in FBS-versus-FCS games. We've seen enough strangely unimpressive performances -- Georgia vs. Austin Peay, for example -- that teams seem to be getting extra credit for dominating decent FCS opponents. This week's top three movers, for instance, beat three top-40 FCS teams by a combined 138-33 and charged upward. It is what it is, I guess.

The other two teams on the list, however, surprised in different ways. Miami handled its business against everyone's favorite Group of 5 team (USF), while Stanford shut out a decent Boston College team in the second half to win with shocking comfort, 30-20.

Moving down

Here are the five teams whose ratings fell the most:

• South Carolina (down 8.9 adjusted points per game, ranking fell from 12th to 48th)

• Central Michigan (down 8.3 points, fell from 119th to 132nd)

• Washington State (down 8.0 points, fell from 76th to 103rd)

• New Mexico State (down 6.9 points, fell from 109th to 125th)

• Appalachian State (down 6.1 points, fell from 84th to 100th)

There's no "your quarterback got hurt in the second quarter" adjustment in the SP+ formula, so South Carolina's jarring 31-7 loss to Vanderbilt as a projected 9.5-point favorite resulted in an absolute plummet. It's probably not a surprise that Washington State fell by a similar amount after a 59-10 no-show at North Texas.

Who won the Heisman this week?

I am once again awarding the Heisman every single week of the season and doling out weekly points, F1-style (in this case, 10 points for first place, 9 for second, and so on). How will this Heisman race play out, and how different will the result be from the actual Heisman voting?

For the third straight week, we have an almost completely new top 10:

1. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (21-for-29 passing for 353 yards and 1 touchdown, plus 64 non-sack rushing yards and 2 TDs against Arkansas).

2. Gunner Stockton, Georgia (23-for-31 passing for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 48 non-sack rushing yards and a TD against Tennessee).

3. Taylen Green, Arkansas (22-for-35 passing for 305 yards and 1 touchdown, plus 115 non-sack rushing yards and a TD against Ole Miss).

4. Ty Simpson, Alabama (24-for-29 passing for 382 yards and 4 touchdowns, plus 39 non-sack rushing yards against Wisconsin).

5. Jake Retzlaff, Tulane (15-for-23 passing for 245 yards, plus 113 non-sack rushing yards and 4 TDs against Duke).

6. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (22 carries for 250 yards and 3 TDs against Louisiana).

7. Behren Morton, Texas Tech (23-for-35 passing for 464 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT against Oregon State).

8. Eric Gentry, USC (8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles against Purdue).

9. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (7 catches for 207 yards and 1 TD against Notre Dame).

10. Colton Joseph, Old Dominion (16-for-22 passing for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns, plus 63 non-sack rushing yards and a TD against Virginia Tech).

Considering how many SEC quarterbacks have played disappointing ball this season - Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Florida's DJ Lagway, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers - it's pretty incredible that four other SEC QBs were no-brainers for the top five this week. All of them had a case for No. 1 (as did Tulane's Jake Retzlaff, honestly), but I went with the sentimental choice. You know I love the smaller-school guys, and watching former Division II star Trinidad Chambliss, a Ferris State transfer, light up Arkansas with deep ball after deep ball (and a few nice runs) made me very happy.

Honorable mention:

• Damon Bankston, New Mexico (15 carries for 154 yards and a TD, plus 49 receiving yards and another TD against UCLA).

• Carson Beck, Miami (23-for-28 passing for 340 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs, plus 32 non-sack rushing yards and a TD against USF)

• Chris Brazzell, Tennessee (6 catches for 177 yards and 3 TDs against Georgia).

• Omar Cooper, Indiana (10 catches for 207 yards and 4 TDs against Indiana State).

• John Henry Dailey, Utah (six tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup against Wyoming).

• Josh Hoover, TCU (21-for-27 passing for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns against Abilene Christian).

• Ismail Mahdi, Arizona (22 carries for 189 yards, plus 32 receiving yards against Kansas State).

• E. Jai Mason, Charlotte (10 catches for 228 yards and 2 TDs against Monmouth).

• Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (19-for-20 passing for 270 yards and 5 touchdowns, plus a rushing touchdown against Indiana State).

• Bryce Underwood, Michigan (16-for-25 passing for 235 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT, plus 114 non-sack rushing yards and 2 TDs against Central Michigan).

Through three weeks, here are your points leaders:

1T. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas (15 points)

1T. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (15 points)

3T. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (10 points)

3T. RB Jonah Coleman, Washington (10 points)

3T. QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (10 points)

6T. QB Rocco Becht, Iowa State (nine points)

6T. QB Gunner Stockton, Georgia (nine points)

6T. DB Vicari Swain, South Carolina (nine points)

10. QB Parker Navarro, Ohio (eight points)

Three weeks in, and this list still makes no sense. This has been a very unusual season thus far. The only two players to show up on this list twice so far are Green and Simpson, and that certainly isn't something I would have guessed when the season began (or after Simpson struggled so much in Week 1 against Florida State). On we go, into the back half of September, and the Heisman race hasn't even really begun yet.

My 20 favorite games of the weekend

Once again, I couldn't hold my 10 Favorite Games list to 10 games. Saturday was absolutely glorious. You could have had about a six-way tie at No. 1.

1-2. No. 16 Texas A&M 41, No. 8 Notre Dame 40 and No. 17 Ole Miss 41, Arkansas 35. These were basically the same games, only Texas A&M actually scored at the end, while Arkansas lost a fumble and came up 25 yards short. Regardless, both games topped 900 total yards, and each had about 38 plot twists. Absolutely delightful.

3. No. 6 Georgia 44, No. 15 Tennessee 41 (OT). A surefire No. 1 in a normal week. This one had 998 total yards and what felt like a couple of different knockout blows. And crowd reaction shots. So many great crowd reaction shots.

4. Georgia Tech 24, No. 12 Clemson 21. Now I'm mad at myself. How is this one not No. 1?? It only had the smoothest game-winning, 55-yard fire-drill field goal you'll ever see ...

play 0:27 Aidan Birr kicks 55-yard field goal Aidan Birr kicks 55-yard field goal

5. Division III: Plymouth State 47, Worcester State 46. Up in Plymouth, New Hampshire, we got a D-III classic. Worcester State scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a 39-32 lead into the final minute, but Jacob Morris snagged a 52-yard Hail Mary at the buzzer, and after both teams traded overtime TDs, Greg Walker's rush gave the Panthers a thrilling win.

Hail Mary alert!!!!! Jacob Morris hauled in a 52 yard heave from Braden Lynn to help force OT in a game the Panthers would eventually win 47-46!! #d3fb #SCTop10 #d3playbook @mascacsports pic.twitter.com/5I0D8KWvqe — Plymouth St. Sports (@PSUPanthers) September 13, 2025

6. West Virginia 31, Pitt 24 (OT). A Backyard Brawl featuring a 10-point comeback in the final 10 minutes, overtime and an exultant Rich Rodriguez? And it was sixth? What a week.

7-8. FCS: NC A&T 33, Hampton 30 (2OT) and Grambling 37, Kentucky State 31 (OT). The HBCU universe always delivers. North Carolina A&T trailed Hampton by 10 with one minute left and was all but assured of a 13th straight loss, but a patented touchdown-onside kick-field goal combo forced overtime, and Wesley Graves' second-OT touchdown finished an absolute heist.

Grambling, meanwhile, spotted D-II opponent Kentucky State leads of 14-0 early and 31-24 late, but C'zavian Teasett forced overtime with a TD run with 10 seconds left, and overtime gave us one of the best phrases in the sport: walk-off fumble return.

TYRELL RABY!!! FORCES THE FUMBLE AND RETURNS IT FOR THE GAME WINNING TOUCHDOWN!!!



TIGERS WIN!!!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯 pic.twitter.com/xUkY7x6hQR — Grambling State Football 🐯 (@GSUFootball01) September 14, 2025

The poor cameraman had no idea.

9. Delaware 44, UConn 41 (OT). It seemed like UConn had finally taken control after falling into an early 21-10 hole, but a big Nick Minicucci-to-Kyre Duplessis pass set up a game-tying 43-yard field goal for Delaware at the buzzer. And after UConn opened overtime with a field goal, the Blue Hens secured a lovely upset with a 13-yard Minicucci run up the middle.

10. NAIA: Louisiana Christian 43, Wayland Baptist 37. It isn't just that the teams combined for 36 fourth-quarter points. It's that basically all the points came from fireworks. Wayland Baptist turned a 30-17 deficit into a 37-30 lead with touchdown passes of 79 and 27 yards and an 83-yard fumble return, but Louisiana Christian turned right around and tied the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass, then won it on a 31-yard Jaterrius Johns run with 1:33 left. It was almost surprising that WBU couldn't squeeze in one more score at the end.

11. Middle Tennessee 14, Nevada 13. After a hopeless 0-2 start, MTSU found itself down 13-0 midway through the fourth quarter in Reno. But Nicholas Vattiato threw a touchdown pass to Nahzae Cox, then scored the winning touchdown run with 21 seconds left to create a hockey stick of a win probability chart.

ESPN Analytics

12. Buffalo 31, Kent State 28. A game of runs: 14-0 Kent State, then 24-0 Buffalo, then 14-0 Kent State. Dru DeShields gave Kent State -- a huge home underdog -- a 28-24 lead with just 2:38 left, but Buffalo saved itself with a Ta'Quan Roberson-to-Victor Snow TD pass and a pair of late stops.

13-15. FCS: No. 19 Northern Arizona 52, Southern Utah 49; No. 7 Montana 24, No. 17 North Dakota 23; Weber State 42, McNeese State 41. The Big Sky delivered a trio of thrillers. Weber State nearly blew a 42-21 lead in the final 10 minutes of a big-play festival but stopped a last-minute 2-point conversion to survive. Montana, meanwhile, had to dig out of a 23-14 hole in the last five minutes to win with a 28-yard Keali'i Ah Yat-to-Brooks Davis TD pass. And in Cedar City, Utah, Ty Pennington's 2-point conversion pass to Jayson Raines with 29 seconds left gave NAU a Grand Canyon Trophy win over host Southern Utah.

16. Charlotte 42, Monmouth 35. A tossup game on paper, this one saw five ties and wasn't decided until Conner Harrell plunged into the end zone with 90 seconds left and Charlotte's defense made a late stop.

17. Ball State 34, New Hampshire 29. Ball State was actually a home underdog in this one and gave up a blocked punt touchdown 67 seconds into the game. But running back Qua Ashley keyed a 27-7 Cardinals run, and the defense stopped UNH near midfield on its final possession.

18. Division III: No. 6 Hardin-Simmons 24, McMurry 19. In the battle for the Wilford Moore Trophy, these Abilene rivals went down to the wire. Hardin-Simmons took a 24-6 lead into halftime, but McMurry charged back and had a chance to win until Caden Sampson-Stuckey's fourth-down sack of Dylan Plake with 49 seconds left.

19-20. Division II: No. 25 Minnesota Duluth 17, No. 7 Minnesota State 14 and No. 24 Pittsburg State 17, No. 3 Grand Valley State 14. Two top-10 teams in Division II fell by the same score almost simultaneously Saturday evening. First, Minnesota-Duluth's Jadon Apgar hit a 25-yard field goal at the buzzer to beat Minnesota State in Duluth; a few minutes later, GVSU imploded, throwing an interception with 5:04 left, then committing two fourth-down penalties to allow host Pitt State to run out the clock. Ouch.