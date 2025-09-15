Open Extended Reactions

Indiana junior running back Lee Beebe Jr., a transfer from UAB who made an impact early this fall, will miss the remainder of the season with a right knee injury.

Coach Curt Cignetti said Beebe, a third-team All-AAC selection in 2024, sustained a non-contact injury in the third quarter of Friday's 73-0 win against Indiana State. Beebe had 209 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first three games for Indiana, after appearing in 24 games for UAB and starting 10. Beebe had 1,844 career all-purpose yards with UAB.

Indiana, which ranks third nationally in rushing offense at 307.7 yards per game, will continue to lean on backs Kaelon Black and Roman Hemby. Cignetti said redshirt freshman Khobie Martin also will have an increased role with Beebe sidelined.

The 19th-ranked Hoosiers host No. 9 Illinois on Saturday night in the Big Ten opener.