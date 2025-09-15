Open Extended Reactions

Michigan will be without starting left guard Giovanni El-Hadi for several more weeks with an injury, but could see safety Rod Moore play his first game since the end of the 2023 season this coming Saturday at Nebraska.

El-Hadi, a fifth-year player and second-year starter, injured his ankle in Michigan's Sept. 6 loss at Oklahoma. He sat out Saturday's win against Central Michigan and likely will miss the first few Big Ten games, acting head coach Bill Poggi said Monday. The offensive line could get a boost at Nebraska as starting right guard Brady Norton, who missed the Central Michigan game, will practice this week and could return in Lincoln.

Moore, a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2023 who made the win-sealing interception against Ohio State, has not played since tearing his ACL and meniscus in spring practice of 2024. He had to undergo a second meniscus repair that delayed his return, but was cleared for the Central Michigan game and warmed up.

Poggi said he expects Moore to play for the 21st-ranked Wolverines at Nebraska. Moore has 141 career tackles, with six interceptions and 13 passes defended.