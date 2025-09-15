2025 'College GameDay' Week 4: Florida vs. Miami

Open Extended Reactions

Week 4 location

The 39th season of "College GameDay" has kicked off its 32nd year of road shows. "College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" is headed to Miami, Florida, on Saturday for a showdown between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes. Rece Davis hosts the three-hour show joined by analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban at the desk, along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin. "GameDay" legend Lee Corso retired after the Aug. 30 broadcast.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Lakeside Patio next to Shalala Student Center. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on directions, parking instructions and everything else you need for Florida at No. 4 Miami.

Why we're excited for Florida at Miami

Miami won 41-17 last season in Gainesville to take a 30-27 lead in the all-time series. After playing every season from 1944 to 1987, this is just the ninth meeting since then.

The Hurricanes are looking to start 4-0 for the third straight season, something they haven't done since a four-year span in 2001-04, a run that included Miami's most recent national championship.

Carson Beck is off to the best start to a season in his career, ranking fourth in the FBS in QBR behind USC's Jayden Maiava (94.3), Arkansas's Taylen Green (93.7), and TCU's Josh Hoover (90.3).

Mark Fletcher has 272 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Miami's first three games. He's third in the ACC in rushing yards and tied for third in rushing touchdowns.

Each of the Gators' next three opponents is ranked in the Top 10 in this week's AP Poll (at No. 4 Miami, vs. No. 8 Texas, at No. 10 Texas A&M).

The last time Florida and Miami were on 'CGD'

Tennessee hosted Florida for "CGD" on Sept. 24, 2022. The Gators ultimately lost to the Vols 38-33. Saturday marks Florida's 43rd appearance on "College GameDay." Miami last appeared on "CGD" on Sept. 26, 2020, when they hosted Florida State. The Hurricanes ultimately defeated the Seminoles 52-10. Saturday marks Miami's 26th appearance on "College GameDay."

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across social and streaming platforms.

For all of the latest "College GameDay" updates this season, check back in with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.