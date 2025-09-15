LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville linebacker Stanquan Clark had surgery on his lower leg and might miss the rest of the season, coach Jeff Brohm said Monday.

"More than likely out for the year," Brohm said. "Could he come back, late in the process? Possibly."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior is one of five returning starters on defense. Clark started 13 games at middle linebacker last season and the first two this season.

Clark had six tackles in the Cardinals' 28-14 win over James Madison on Sept. 5. He hurt his right leg in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Kalib Perry.

Louisville (2-0) is coming off an open date. The Cardinals host Bowling Green on Saturday.