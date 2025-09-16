Open Extended Reactions

Dabo Swinney defended his program, which has started 1-2, during a fiery news conference Tuesday, saying, in part, that if Clemson was tired of winning "they can send me on my way."

The Tigers started the season ranked No. 4 with College Football Playoff hopes but fell out of the Top 25 this week after losing to Georgia Tech 24-21. They opened the year with a 17-10 home loss to LSU and trailed Troy at halftime in Week 2, also at home, before rallying to win.

"Hey, listen, if Clemson's tired of winning, they can send me on my way," Swinney said. "But I'm gonna go somewhere else and coach. I ain't going to the beach. Hell, I'm 55. I've got a long way to go. Y'all are gonna have to deal with me for a while."

Clemson has not been in sync on offense, with third-year starting quarterback Cade Klubnik struggling to find rhythm and consistency, and the defense is still learning to adapt to new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

Swinney said Tuesday that he was confident his team would respond, starting Saturday against Syracuse, because that is what his program has done during hard moments. But he also had a message to critics who have questioned where Clemson goes from here after two tough losses.

"I would just say, if you don't believe in us because we've lost two games down to the last play and we're 1-2? You didn't believe in us anyways, so it don't matter," Swinney said. "You weren't all-in anyway."

Swinney pointed out that in his 17 years as head coach at Clemson, he has had one bad season -- going 6-7 in 2010. In 13 of the last 14 years, Clemson has won 10 or more games. That lone season without 10 wins came in 2023, when Clemson started 4-4 but wound up winning five straight to finish 9-4.

"All we've done is win," Swinney said. "We've won this league eight out of the last 10 years. Is that not good? I'm just asking. Is that good? To win your league eight out of 10 years, to go to the playoffs seven out of 10 years, be in four national championships, win it twice. Yeah, we're a little down right now. Take your shots. I've got a long memory. We'll be all right. We'll bounce back."

Swinney pointed out all the other times Clemson has rebounded from difficult losses -- including 2021, after losing to Georgia to open the season, and last season -- winning the ACC title and making the 12-team CFP after losing to South Carolina in the regular-season finale.

Clemson lost to Texas in the first round of the playoff 38-24, but the bulk of its team returned for 2025, making the Tigers the heavy favorite to repeat as ACC champions. Instead, the season has not started the way anybody expected.

"If we stink because we haven't played for the national championship since January of '20, well, I guess we stink," Swinney said. "But why are we held to a different standard from all these other teams out there who ain't ever won nothing?"

Swinney has had to fight off questions about his program nearly every year since it last made the playoff in 2020.

In 2023, Swinney made similar comments about leaving Clemson after "Tyler from Spartanburg" called into his radio show and wondered why the school paid over $10 million to go 4-4.

"I work for the board of trustees, the president and the AD, and if they're tired of me leading this program, all they got to do is let me know. I'll go somewhere else where there is an appreciation," Swinney said at the time. "I don't know if it'll be here, but it'll be somewhere."

On Tuesday, Swinney returned to the missed plays his team made in the two losses that could have made a difference and said he continues to have "faith in the storm."

"We're not perfect, and we may suck this year," Swinney said. "We may lay a freaking egg and go 6-6. But I don't think so. I know that's going to disappoint a lot of people, but I don't think so. The reason we are the best program in college football is because we've always battled. We've always responded.

"Let's respond like we always have and let the story be written."