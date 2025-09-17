Open Extended Reactions

Florida associate head football coach and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke was suspended for three games for his involvement in an altercation before the Gators' game at LSU on Saturday, the SEC and Florida jointly announced Tuesday.

"Jabbar Juluke's conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. "Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action."

Juluke will miss Florida's next three games -- at No. 4 Miami, at home against No. 8 Texas and at No. 10 Texas A&M. Juluke, a native of New Orleans, released the following statement through the SEC office:

"I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans. I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family. On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I'm not proud of. There's no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence.

"I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved."

Video showed players getting into multiple scuffles during pregame warmups at Tiger Stadium, but Juluke's direct involvement wasn't clear from the SEC's news release. No penalties were assessed before the game. LSU went on to win 20-10, dropping Florida to 1-2.

Juluke has coached the Gators' running backs since 2022 and followed Florida coach Billy Napier from Louisiana, where they worked together from 2018 to 2021. Juluke also coached the running backs at LSU in 2016. His suspension is another significant setback for Napier, whose job security has become a question for the second straight season.

"Coach Juluke's actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program," Napier said in a statement. "Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions. I believe Coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it."

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin also released a statement Tuesday evening.

"Jabbar has consistently been an upstanding member of our staff, and I commend him for accepting responsibility in this situation," Stricklin said. "We will continue to support him as he works to meet the high standards we set for our program."