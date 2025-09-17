Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson avoided "catastrophic injury" after being taken to a hospital for testing following a serious collision in Saturday's game at Notre Dame.

Anderson returned to campus with the team following the game and is continuing to recover from the incident, which took place late in the first half of Saturday's game when his head collided with Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon on a 25-yard passing play.

The senior from Beaumont, Texas, initially lay motionless on the field, and medical personnel spent about 10 minutes attending to him before stabilizing his neck and carting him off. Texas A&M said later Saturday that Anderson had feeling in all of his limbs.

"We are thankful to report that no catastrophic injury was found," Texas A&M said in a statement Wednesday. "Bryce is in great spirits, and our focus now is on supporting him through his recovery."

Aggies coach Mike Elko said the team expects Anderson to return at some point later this season.

"It was a blessing to have him on the plane with us," Elko said. "It was obviously great for all the boys to see him. It was great that that we kind of skated through what could have possibly been a really, really bad situation. He's still in the process of recovering, and so hard to kind of gauge a timeline right now, but we do expect that we'll have him back at some point."

Anderson has 10 tackles this season. He has 116 career tackles with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and eight passes defended.