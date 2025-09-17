Open Extended Reactions

The Army-Navy game will be honored as the recipient of the 2025 National Football Foundation's Distinguished American Award, the NFF announced on Wednesday in conjunction with the College Hall of Fame.

The prestigious award recognizes an outstanding person or entity who has maintained a "lifetime of interest in the game and, over a long period of time, has exhibited enviable leadership qualities and made a significant contribution to the betterment of amateur football in the United States."

The Army-Navy game was first played on Nov. 29, 1890, and remains one of college football's oldest and most storied rivalries. The official recognition is Dec. 9 during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

"Few traditions in sports capture the heart of a nation the way the Army-Navy Game does," said NFF president and CEO Steve Hatchell. "For more than a century, the game has transcended football, reminding us of the values of sacrifice, unity and service. It is a timeless celebration of young men who are not only great athletes but also future leaders of our military, willing to defend our freedoms. The game's history, pageantry, and enduring significance make it more than a rivalry -- it is a national treasure, to be honored, protected, and respected."

Navy leads the series 63-55-7, and Baltimore will host the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets this year. The rivalry is played on the second Saturday of December, unopposed by any FBS or NFL game.

"Every December, the Army-Navy Game becomes one of the most powerful scenes in all of sports," said NFF chairman Archie Manning. "Two fierce rivals play their hearts out for 60 minutes, and then, side by side, they stand together to honor each other's alma maters. It's a vivid reminder that while they compete on the field, they are united in a higher calling to serve our country. Honoring the Army-Navy Game with the Distinguished American Award is a recognition of not only a tradition, but of its importance to our country."