Deion Sanders reacts after Colorado drops to 1-2 on the season after a loss to Houston. (1:23)

Coach Prime: 'We're not struggling, we're getting our butts kicked' (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Colorado will turn back to Kaidon Salter as its starting quarterback this week against Wyoming, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Salter started the first two games, but the team switched to Ryan Staub for the 36-20 loss to Houston on Friday. Staub was 19 of 35 for 204 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and couldn't get much going in the second half as Colorado (1-2, 0-1) managed just six points after halftime.

Staub began the season as Colorado's third-string quarterback, an afterthought behind veteran transfer Salter and decorated freshman Julian Lewis.

Salter entered the season with a 23-6 record as a starter. Lewis ranked No. 12 overall in the Class of 2025, enrolling a year early for the chance to compete at Colorado.

After a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, Colorado played all three quarterbacks in the 31-7 win over Delaware.

So far with the Buffaloes, Salter has thrown for one touchdown and added two more on the ground. He is completing 68.2% of his passes.

CBS first reported that Salter is expected to start this week.