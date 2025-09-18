Who has the most field goals in a college football season?

Open Extended Reactions

Billy Bennett was about as automatic as a direct deposit during his tenure at Georgia. The kicker made 87 of his 110 field goal attempts and 148 of his 151 extra points for the Bulldogs from 2000 to 2003.

But Bennett's accuracy faltered at LSU on Sept. 20, 2003.

Bennett, who had missed two field goal attempts in a game only four times in his career, missed three in the first half against the Tigers. Georgia went on to lose the game 17-10 and Bennett took responsibility for the loss.

"I mean, I missed nine points. We lost by seven," he said. "It was not the snapper. It was not the holder. It was not the other team. I missed the field goals."

Despite his struggles in front of 92,251 fans at Death Valley, Bennett made 31 of his 38 field goal attempts that season and set nine NCAA, seven SEC and 13 school records by the end of his college career. Bennett's 31 made field goals in 2003 remain an FBS single-season record.

Below is a list of the players who have converted the most field goals in a single season in FBS history:

31 - Billy Bennett (Georgia) in 2003

30 - Andre Szmyt (Syracuse) in 2018

30 - Matt Gay (Utah) in 2017

30 - Josh Lambert (West Virginia) in 2014

30 - Leigh Tiffin (Alabama) in 2009

29 - Bert Auburn (Texas) in 2023

29 - Jake Moody (Michigan) in 2022

29 - Keith Duncan (Iowa) in 2019

29 - Matthew Trickett (Kent State) in 2019

29 - Cole Tracy (LSU) in 2018

29 - Louie Zervos (Ohio) in 2016

29 - Randy Bullock (Texas A&M) in 2011

29 - John Sullivan (New Mexico) in 2007

29 - John Lee (UCLA) in 1984

