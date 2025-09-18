Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is listed as questionable on the SEC availability report for Saturday's game at No. 23 Missouri.

Sellers left the first half of the Gamecocks' loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday after a hit to the head knocked him to the ground, and coach Shane Beamer said at halftime he wouldn't return.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Sellers has been in practice, and there's optimism around his availability for Saturday.

Beamer made clear earlier in the week that there's a "policy" at South Carolina that players who don't practice on Tuesday and Wednesday aren't going to play. Beamer has generally been mum on Sellers' status this week, pointing to the injury report

Sellers, a redshirt sophomore, is one of the best players in the country and is considered a contender to be the top quarterback selected if he decides to enter the 2026 NFL draft. He accounted for 25 touchdowns last season -- 18 passing and seven rushing. He threw for 2,534 yards and ran for an additional 674 in 2024.

Sellers was hit by Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson with less than two minutes left in the second quarter of Saturday's game. Patterson was ejected for targeting.

Sellers was replaced by sixth-year senior Luke Doty, who was 18-for-27 for 148 yards. He had an interception and didn't lead the Gamecocks to a touchdown in the 31-7 home loss in Columbia. South Carolina didn't score in the second half.