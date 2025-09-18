Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Hurricanes will build on-campus statues of Heisman Trophy winners Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta, thanks to a $1.81 million donation to the athletic department.

The school announced Thursday that Max Chira made a "significant donation" to the newly launched Victory Fund to support Miami student-athletes, with the remainder going to build life-size statues of Testaverde and Torretta in front of the football facility.

"As a fan of Miami for the past 57 years, I've always felt that our two Heisman Trophy winners deserved a lasting tribute," Chira said in a statement.

Testaverde became Miami's first Heisman Trophy winner in 1986, throwing for 2,557 yards and 26 touchdowns. His is still the second-highest Heisman voting margin of victory to date.

Torretta won the Heisman Trophy in 1992, throwing for 3,060 yards and 19 touchdowns that season.

"We are grateful to Max for his generous support and his vision for honoring our two Heisman Trophy winners," Miami athletics director Dan Radakovich said. "Vinny and Gino are two of our most decorated Hurricanes, and now their legacy will be on display on our campus for generations to come."