South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was upgraded to probable on the SEC availability report Thursday, paving the way for him to start in Saturday's game at No. 23 Missouri.

Sellers had been listed as questionable when the initial availability report came out Wednesday.

Sellers left the first half of the Gamecocks' loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday after he was hit in the head by Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson. Patterson was ejected for targeting, and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said at halftime that Sellers wouldn't return.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Sellers has been in practice, and there was optimism around his availability for Saturday.

Sellers, a redshirt sophomore, is one of the best players in the country and is considered a contender to be the top quarterback selected if he enters the 2026 NFL draft. He accounted for 25 touchdowns last season -- 18 passing and seven rushing. He threw for 2,534 yards and ran for an additional 674 in 2024.

Sellers was replaced in the Vandy game by sixth-year senior Luke Doty, who was 18-for-27 for 148 yards. Sellers had an interception and didn't lead the Gamecocks to a touchdown in the 31-7 home loss in Columbia. South Carolina didn't score in the second half.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.