Stephen A. Smith discusses Dabo Swinney's and Clemson's poor start to the college football season and wonders if they've been left behind. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Clemson receiver Antonio Williams was listed as probable Thursday to play against Syracuse on Saturday after he missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury.

Williams got hurt in the first quarter against LSU in the season opener and has not played since then. His return would give the Clemson offense a huge boost, as he was the leading returning receiver for the Tigers this season, and Cade Klubnik has struggled without him.

Starting left tackle Tristan Leigh and starting safety Khalil Barnes were also listed as probable on the availability report released Thursday night. Leigh missed the past two games because of a lower-leg injury, and Barnes has yet to play this season because of a hamstring injury.