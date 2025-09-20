Oklahoma State heads back to the locker room after a chorus of disappointed fans lets them know. (0:22)

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Seth Morgan kicked four field goals to help Tulsa defeat Oklahoma State 19-12 on Friday night for the first time in 27 years.

Hayes started his second straight game in place of Kirk Francis and completed 23 of 36 passes without an interception for Tulsa (2-2), which last beat Oklahoma State in 1998. It was the Golden Hurricane's first win in Stillwater since Nov. 3, 1951, ending a streak of 23 consecutive losses there.

The loss leaves things from bad to worse for coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys, who have won just one of their last 12 games dating to last season. They also fall to 0-9 when coming off a loss dating back to last season, their longest such streak in the AP Poll era (which dates to 1936).

"I thought (Tulsa) did a great job early in the game with some of the concepts that we hadn't (anticipated) on defense," Gundy said. "Really, through the first quarter, they outcoached us.

"I thought their quarterback played really well. He's a good little operator. Made some plays and was able to run and scramble."

Morgan kicked field goals of 27, 38 and 47 yards to give the Golden Hurricane a 16-3 halftime lead. He connected from 47 yards on Tulsa's first drive of the third quarter to make it 19-3.

Oklahoma State (1-2) rallied after that behind Zane Flores, a third-year freshman making his second career start. Flores passed for 214 yards and rushed for 56 and scored on a 5-yard keeper to cut the deficit to 19-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Logan Ward's 49-yard field goal with 5:49 left in the quarter made it 19-12. The game ended when the Cowboys' Gavin Freeman was pushed out of bounds at the Tulsa 10-yard line.

"I know we caught 'em at a bad time and they're struggling right now, but it's all about us right now," Tulsa coach Tre Lamb said. "That's a huge win for our program, that's a statement win for me and our staff and our administration and I told the team new Tulsa's back, and I told the ESPN guys that we don't want to be on the second page of the paper."

Oklahoma State was playing for the first time since a 69-3 loss to then-No. 6 Oregon on Sept. 6.

The takeaway Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane rebounded in a big way following a 42-23 home loss to Navy. Tulsa's defense held Oklahoma State to three points and 117 of its 403 total yards in the first half.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.