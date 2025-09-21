Open Extended Reactions

Is the U back?!

It's been a minute.

With Miami's win against rival Florida on Saturday night, the U -- winners of five titles between 1983 and 2001 -- made a case to be the top team in the country once again.

This is a program that hasn't won an ACC title since joining the league in 2004, and now the Canes have positioned themselves as not only the top playoff contender in the conference, but also as the top team in the country. It's still early, but statement wins are hard to come by, and Miami's collective résumé now includes wins against Notre Dame, a ranked South Florida and rival Florida.

The 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee doesn't release its first ranking until Nov. 4, but based on what each team has done to-date, Miami's one of the few teams that has looked like the total package.

The list below is fluid -- and will continue to be early in the season. Here's the latest prediction of what the selection committee's top 12 would look like if it were released today.

Projecting the top 12

Jakobe Thomas and Miami made another statement on Saturday. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Why they could be here: With wins against Notre Dame, South Florida and now rival Florida, Miami has the best combination of eye test and résumé. It didn't come easy against the Gators, but Miami's defense was stifling for the bulk of the game. The selection committee considers the intangibles that accompany a rivalry game, and would acknowledge the difficulty of the win, even though Florida is struggling this year. As talented as Ohio State is, Miami now has a stronger case, given the Buckeyes' best win was against a Texas team that has since fallen out of the projected top 12. Miami has cemented itself as the ACC's top playoff contender -- at least until it's decided on the field on Oct. 4 against Florida State.

Why they could be lower: If the committee were to rank Ohio State No. 1 at this point, it would simply be because some members think the Buckeyes are more talented.

Need to know: Miami has the best chance of any Power 4 team in the country to win out (19.3%), according to ESPN Analytics.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 4 at Florida State. ESPN's FPI gives Miami a 66.1% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The selection committee doesn't typically move teams if they don't play, unless there is movement around them -- and Miami's résumé bumped the Canes to the top spot this week. Ohio State's season-opening win against Texas is still one of the best nonconference wins of the season, but that's all the Buckeyes have at the moment. A win against Ohio and a 70-0 drubbing of FCS Grambling won't impress the committee. A win against Texas will, but how much the committee values it on Selection Day depends on how the Longhorns fare all season.

Why they could be higher: If the committee has the Buckeyes at No. 1, it's going to be by a paper-thin margin. Statistically, both Ohio State and Miami entered the week almost dead-even in all three phases of the game.

Need to know: According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Ohio State entered this week tied with Georgia and Oregon for the best chance in the country to reach the CFP (77%).

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 vs. Penn State. ESPN's FPI gives the Buckeyes a 64.9% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee in Week 3 gave the Bulldogs their first statement win against a ranked opponent, and the committee will consider that it was on the road. It helped slightly this week that Tennessee showed no signs of a letdown in a lopsided win against overmatched UAB.

Why they could be lower: The win against the Vols might not be enough. Georgia's other wins are against Marshall and FCS Austin Peay.

Need to know: ESPN's FPI projects Georgia will win each of its remaining games, which would put the Bulldogs back in the SEC title game. What happens, though, if they lose to Alabama on Saturday? There's still plenty of time -- and opportunity -- to impress the committee with wins against opponents like Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas and Georgia Tech. It's possible this year that Georgia could have a win over the eventual ACC champs or runners-up.

Toughest remaining game: Saturday vs. Alabama. This game is at home, and the Bulldogs had a week to prepare for it, but the Tide has shown continuous improvement since its season-opening loss to Florida State. ESPN's FPI gives Georgia a 55% chance to win. Even with a loss, the Allstate Playoff Predictor gives Georgia a 65.2% chance to reach the playoff, independent of other results.

Why they could be here: Florida State has been dominant, ranking No. 3 in the country in ESPN's Game Control metric. The Noles also entered this week ranked No. 3 in Strength of Record. The Seminoles are passing the eye test, but still need to beef up their résumé beyond a season-opening win against Alabama. The Tide was off this week, but has played well against each of the past two unranked opponents, continuing to make Florida State's win valuable in the committee meeting room. The Seminoles, though, won't have another chance to impress the group against a ranked opponent until Oct. 4 against Miami.

Why they could be lower: FSU's statistics are a bit skewed by the Noles' 77-3 drubbing of FCS team East Texas A&M.

Need to know: Georgia Tech doesn't face Florida State or Miami during the regular season, but could play one of them in the ACC title game. That makes the regular-season rivalry game between the Noles and Canes critical to the ACC race. Entering Week 4, Miami (68%) and Georgia Tech (39.3%) had the best chances to reach the ACC championship game, followed by Florida State (24.1%).

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 4 vs. Miami. ESPN's FPI gives the Canes a 66.1% chance to win. November games at Clemson and Florida no longer look as daunting.

Bauer Sharp and LSU jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead Saturday. Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: The Tigers' two best wins -- against Clemson and Florida -- are now against unranked teams with losing records. Florida State has looked better offensively, and the win against Alabama is better than LSU's wins. The Tigers' defense, though, has been something the committee members would notice. LSU hasn't allowed any opponent more than 10 points this season and is fifth in the country in defensive efficiency.

Why they could be lower: Some questions remain about the offensive line, which featured four new starters and hasn't always given quarterback Garrett Nussmeier the time he needs. Nussmeier entered Saturday averaging 5.88 air yards per pass attempt, and the Tigers are still searching for more explosive plays. LSU's 17 explosive plays entering Saturday were the fewest in the SEC. LSU is No. 62 in the country in offensive efficiency. The selection committee looks for teams that are in the top 10 in both offense and defense.

Need to know: LSU has a chance to enhance its résumé on Saturday at Ole Miss, where a win would be its most impressive to-date and also provide some cushion for a tough upcoming stretch. LSU's schedule is No. 9 in the country, according to ESPN Analytics.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 at Alabama. ESPN's FPI gives the Tide a 77.1% chance to win.

Why they could be here: Texas A&M had a bye this week after earning one of the best nonconference wins in the country last week at Notre Dame. The Aggies saw their playoff chances increase by 26% following that win. Texas A&M entered this week with a 47% chance to make the playoff. Still, the Aggies are clinging to one win to boost their entire résumé right now, as the rest of their schedule includes UTSA and Utah State.

Why they could be higher: Texas A&M entered this week ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Strength of Metric record, which means the average top 25 opponent would have a 37% chance of achieving the same 3-0 record against the same opponents. Some committee members would view the Aggies win at Notre Dame as more impressive than the Canes' win against the Irish because Texas A&M had to win on the road.

Need to know: If Texas A&M doesn't win the SEC, and it finishes as a 10-2 team -- and Notre Dame runs the table and also finishes 10-2 -- the selection committee would use the head-to-head result as one of its tiebreakers and give the Aggies the edge. ESPN's FPI, though, gives Texas A&M less than a 50% chance to beat LSU, Missouri and Texas.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 25 at LSU. The Aggies also have a very difficult trip to rival Texas in the regular-season finale, but right now the Tigers look like a tougher out on the road. ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 51.6% chance to win.

Oklahoma QB John Mateer threw for 271 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score against Auburn. Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images

Why they could be here: Wins against Michigan and Auburn have legitimized the Sooners' playoff hopes, giving them two quality wins against what could be CFP top 25 opponents. The win against the Wolverines helps separate OU from other contenders with weaker nonconference wins, and it looks even better after the Wolverines beat Nebraska on the road. The selection committee also appreciates star power, and the Sooners have it with quarterback John Mateer, who has a passing and rushing touchdown in 10 straight games.

Why they could be higher: Mateer has been the story early, but the defense and its 10 sacks were the highlight in the win against Auburn, giving the committee a complete team to consider. The wins against Michigan and Auburn coupled together might also outweigh the Aggies' lone win at Notre Dame, though it was on the road and OU won both of its big games at home. The committee would debate if two good wins outweigh one great one -- an argument that could also be made with regard to Florida State and its win over Alabama.

Need to know: The Sooners have the fourth-toughest schedule in the FBS, according to ESPN Analytics, so the undefeated start provides a critical cushion for a backloaded schedule that could include as many as six ranked opponents in the final seven games.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at Tennessee. Given how tough the Vols played in their overtime loss to Georgia, this should be another slugfest between two talented teams. ESPN's FPI gives the Vols a 64.3% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The Ducks continue to dismantle weaker competition, including their winless in-state rival Oregon State (0-4) on Saturday. Oregon's place in the playoff order has nothing to do with résumé and everything to do with dominant wins. The Ducks entered the week ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Game Control metric, No. 3 in points margin, and second in the country with 54 points per game. Oregon is No. 1 in the country in offensive efficiency, and No. 4 in defensive efficiency, making the Ducks one of the most complete teams in the country.

Why they could be lower: Montana State is an FCS team. Oklahoma State's program has imploded. And a win against Northwestern amounts to a shoulder shrug. The stats are inflated because of the opponents they beat.

Need to know: Oregon has the best chance in the Big Ten to make the conference championship game (55.1%) and win it (34%), according to ESPN Analytics.

Toughest remaining game: Sept. 27 at Penn State. ESPN's FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 52% chance to win -- it's the only game on the Ducks' schedule they're not favored to win.

Why they could be here: The Nittany Lions had a bye this week, and wins against Nevada, Florida International and Villanova are keeping them behind contenders with better résumés. Penn State entered Week 4 ranked No. 41 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric -- and every team listed above is ranked in the top 20.

Why they could be lower: Penn State ranks No. 71 in the country in offensive efficiency -- well below what's typical of past playoff participants. No wins against Power 4 opponents would also hold the Nittany Lions back. Quarterback Drew Allar entered the week ranked No. 111 in QBR (38.4), and has just four touchdowns and one interception.

Need to know: Penn State hosts Oregon on Saturday in a game that will finally reveal how seriously to take the Nittany Lions. ESPN's FPI gives Penn State a 52% chance to win. If they don't, they will likely need to beat Ohio State on the road to get a chance at the Big Ten title game -- and possibly a rematch with Oregon. Without a win against the Ducks OR Ohio State -- and no Big Ten title game appearance -- Penn State's best chance for a notable win would be against Indiana on Nov. 8. A 10-2 Notre Dame would arguably have a better résumé with the same record.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 1 at Ohio State. It's the only game on the schedule that ESPN's FPI doesn't favor the Nittany Lions, as Ohio State has a 64.9% chance to win.

Why they could be here: The selection committee considers how teams win -- and how they lose -- and the Vols have managed to do both as well as can be expected. The committee isn't going to penalize Tennessee for its 44-41 overtime loss to Georgia, though it will keep them behind the Dawgs as long as their records are comparable. And the season-opening win against Syracuse looks even better after the Orange won at Clemson on Saturday.

Why they could be lower: The Vols are still missing a true statement win, though Syracuse can be a CFP Top 25 team on Selection Day.

Need to know: The Vols' chances of reaching the SEC title game are slim, according to ESPN Analytics, which gives Tennessee just an 8.1% chance to reach the game and a 4.4% chance to win the title. Tennessee earned a spot in the playoff last year, though, as an at-large team, and can do that again, but it can't go 0-2 against Alabama and Oklahoma.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 18 at Alabama. ESPN's FPI gives the Tide a 66.3% chance to win. It's the only game on the schedule the Vols aren't projected to win.

Why they could be here: The Hoosiers have a convincing win against a veteran Illinois team that last week was in this spot. They had dominated their previous two opponents (Kennesaw State and FCS Indiana State), but this was the first chance to show the committee a complete performance against a ranked Big Ten opponent. The Illini had won each of their first three games by at least 25 points. The committee would also highlight the strong play of IU quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who leads the Big Ten in touchdown passes. He continued that success against an Illinois defense that had only allowed two passing touchdowns in three games.

Why they could be lower: Some committee members could be more impressed with Ole Miss, which entered this week ranked No. 6 in the country in ESPN's Strength of Record metric. They could also consider a bigger boost for Texas Tech, which won on the road, while the Hoosiers won at home. The committee would also consider the injury to Texas Tech's starting quarterback.

Need to know: If the Hoosiers are a playoff team for the second straight season, they will have earned it with a more difficult schedule this year, as they still have to face Oregon and Penn State -- both on the road. If IU doesn't win the Big Ten title, it probably needs to at least split with those opponents to win a debate with another contender for an at-large bid.

Toughest remaining game: Oct. 11 at Oregon. ESPN's FPI gives the Ducks an 82.3% chance to win.

Texas Tech defensive back Brice Pollock intercepts a pass -- one of four turnovers the Red Raiders collected at Utah. Jeffrey D. Allred/AP

Why they could be here: The win at Utah is better than anything Texas has on its résumé -- and the Red Raiders got it done with their backup quarterback. With the win, Texas Tech's chances of reaching the Big 12 title game jumped to 40%, according to ESPN Analytics. Texas Tech is also getting credit here for beating Oregon State in the same way Oregon did (the Red Raiders beat the Beavers 45-14 a week before the Ducks upended them 41-7 on Saturday). Beating a respectable Utah team, though, in the first Big 12 game for both teams, helped Texas Tech enter the playoff conversation as the league's new leading contender.

Why they could be lower: Ole Miss has had three straight wins against respectable opponents, including back-to-back wins against SEC opponents Kentucky and Arkansas earlier this month. The Rebels also have a case for moving into the committee's top 12.

Need to know: If Texas Tech doesn't win the Big 12, it could have trouble earning an at-large bid because it might not play another ranked opponent this season. It's hard to imagine the committee leaving out a one-loss Big 12 runner-up, though. If the Red Raiders were to lose a close game to a ranked opponent in the league title game, they would still have a strong case for an at-large bid. If they finish as a two-loss runner-up, though, they could lose a debate for an at-large bid with another contender with a better résumé.

Toughest remaining game: Nov. 8 at BYU. ESPN's FPI gives BYU a 51.4% chance to win. It's the only remaining game the Red Raiders aren't favored to win.

Bracket

Based on the rankings above, the seeding would be:

First-round byes

No. 1 Miami (ACC champ)

No. 2 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)

No. 3 Georgia (SEC champ)

No. 4 Florida State

First-round games

On campus, Dec. 19 and 20

No. 12 Mempis (American champ) at No. 5 LSU

No. 11 Texas Tech (Big 12 champ) at No. 6 Texas A&M

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 9 Penn State at No. 8 Oregon

Quarterfinal games

At the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

No. 12 Memphis/No. 5 LSU winner vs. No. 4 Florida State

No. 11 Texas Tech/No. 6 Texas A&M winner vs. No. 3 Georgia

No. 10 Tennessee/No. 7 Oklahoma winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 9 Penn State/No. 8 Oregon winner vs. No. 1 Penn State