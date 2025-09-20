Doering joins The Paul Finebaum Show to preview the rivalry matchup between the Gators and the No. 4 Hurricanes and says Florida needs to minimize their mistakes. (2:26)

Florida might be without three of its top defensive linemen when it tries to end a two-game losing streak at No. 4 Miami on Saturday night.

The Gators (1-2) will be without defensive tackles Caleb Banks and Michai Boireau, and potentially starting defensive end George Gumbs Jr., sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday.

Gumbs made the trip to Miami (3-0) for Saturday's game at Hard Rock Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and will try to play, but sources told ESPN that he's unlikely to go.

Gumbs has 10 tackles and a half-sack in three games.

Sources told ESPN that Boireau didn't travel to Miami and won't play against the Hurricanes. He has five tackles in two games and missed last week's 20-10 loss at LSU with an undisclosed injury.

Banks has already been ruled out of the Miami game after suffering a foot injury against LSU. After missing the first two games, Banks played 29 snaps against the Tigers.

Swamp247 reported Wednesday that Banks had surgery on his foot in Birmingham, Alabama, and a timeline for his return wasn't known.

Brendan Bett, Brien Taylor Jr. and Jamari Lyons will likely continue to get the majority of playing time up front for the Gators.

"We got a really good group. I'm excited about what I see out of the young players in the group," Gators coach Billy Napier said. "Still enough players there to have a very effective group."