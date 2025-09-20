Open Extended Reactions

Terence Crawford's victory tour made a stop in Lincoln.

On Saturday, the newly crowned super middleweight champion (and Omaha, Nebraska, native) led the Nebraska Cornhuskers out onto the field against the No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Crawford wore a "168" jersey, representing his undisputed crown in the 168-pound weight class.

Crawford is celebrating his victory over Canelo Alvarez in one of the biggest boxing matches of all time last Saturday.

Crawford defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision, winning 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113. The victory was Crawford's third undisputed championship and moved him to No. 1 on ESPN.com's pound-for-pound rankings.