CLEMSON, S.C. -- Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli has left the Orange's game against Clemson following a noncontact injury to his lower leg in the third quarter.

Angeli rolled out of the pocket and then went down without being hit by a Clemson player. He appeared to be in pain and was helped off the field by trainers and replaced by Rickie Collins, who quickly threw a touchdown pass to Justus Ross-Simmons to extend Syracuse's lead to 34-14.

Syracuse entered the game as a 17½-point road underdog.

Angeli was 18-of-31 for 244 yards with two touchdown passes before leaving the game.