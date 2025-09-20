        <
          Syracuse QB Steve Angeli leaves after noncontact leg injury

          • Associated Press
          Sep 20, 2025, 08:46 PM

          CLEMSON, S.C. -- Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli has left the Orange's game against Clemson following a noncontact injury to his lower leg in the third quarter.

          Angeli rolled out of the pocket and then went down without being hit by a Clemson player. He appeared to be in pain and was helped off the field by trainers and replaced by Rickie Collins, who quickly threw a touchdown pass to Justus Ross-Simmons to extend Syracuse's lead to 34-14.

          Syracuse entered the game as a 17½-point road underdog.

          Angeli was 18-of-31 for 244 yards with two touchdown passes before leaving the game.