Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Tigers took a big step toward asserting themselves as a contender for the College Football Playoff on Saturday, taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks 32-31.

And although their on-field statement was a serious one, the Tigers also added a more playful swing on social media after the game. Once the victory was sealed, Memphis took to X to post the final score ... and take a shot at Arkansas in the process.

"Smoked em," the caption of the postgame score graphic read, referencing the method by which one might cook the Razorbacks' pig mascot.

Memphis also added a graphic portraying a tiger biting into a razorback for good measure.

It wasn't the only school to offer a jab at its opponent after a win. Here are all the best trolls from around the college football world in Week 4.

TCU 35, SMU 24

A mammoth performance by senior wide receiver Eric McAlister helped the TCU Horned Frogs to a 35-24 win over the SMU Mustangs and possession of the Iron Skillet for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: 'Bragging rights for all eternity': An ode to the Iron Skillet rivalry

McAlister posted eight catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Horned Frogs' social media team came ready to troll their rivals, offering an assortment of jabs following the game. There was the TCU staple, a high-octane video montage of absurdist clips and sounds. There was the resurfacing of an old tweet by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, with the Fort Worth-based Horned Frogs stating their pride in being "DFW's college football team." And then there was a quoted tweet of Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee's complaint about the Super Bowl LIX halftime show with a light show spelling out "game over."

Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10

The Maryland Terrapins have excelled in the month of September under Mike Locksley, a trend that continued in a 27-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison. Per ESPN Research, Maryland is now 18-5 in September under Locksley, compared with 19-36 in all other months.

After the game, the Terrapins offered up a simple troll referencing the game's location at Camp Randall Stadium and the Badgers' iconic home tradition of playing "Jump Around" between the third and fourth quarters.

Texas Tech 34, Utah 10

Needless to say, the Texas Tech Red Raiders had receipts at the ready after their 34-10 win over the Utah Utes. The Red Raiders led for most of the day before pulling away late in an early showdown between a pair of Big 12 contenders. Backup quarterback Will Hammond excelled in his midgame relief of injured starter Behren Morton, completing 13 of his 16 passing attempts and throwing for a pair of scores.

Once the final whistle blew, Texas Tech took aim at a number of prognosticators who predicted a Utah win. "College GameDay" wasn't spared the Red Raiders social media team's wrath, nor were a number of TikTok users who were cut into a montage of soon-to-be freezing cold takes mixed with Texas Tech-themed memes. The Red Raiders also had plenty of time for X-based pundits as well.

Syracuse 34, Clemson 21

A nightmare start to the 2025 season continued for the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, as the Syracuse Orange emerged from Death Valley with a 34-21 win. The Tigers amassed over 500 yards of total offense but were playing from behind from the first quarter onward and were doomed by an ugly 1-of-5 mark on fourth-down conversion attempts.

Syracuse celebrated its big road victory with a post that took aim at both tradition and mascot. One image showed The Hill at Memorial Stadium but with the Clemson players staring up at a "Cuse wins" scoreboard in a nod to the Tigers' pregame routine, and a second photo showed a meme of a terrified tiger.

Iowa 38, Rutgers 28

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a Friday night Big Ten win in Week 4, downing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 38-28 in New Jersey. Quarterback Mark Gronowski answered the bell in the red zone for the Hawkeyes, totaling three rushing touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter -- one putting Iowa ahead, and then another putting the game on ice.

The Hawkeyes had a couple of trolls ready for the Scarlet Knights after the game, including a "Good Knight" tweet referencing Rutgers' mascot. They also tacked on a graphic of an Iowa player holding a hatchet, seemingly referencing opposing coach Greg Schiano's "CHOP" mantra.