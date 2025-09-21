Fran Brown, Terence Crawford headline top superlatives from college football Week 4

Few sports can mix the wacky, wild and weird quite like college football.

Every Saturday brings great games, but also improbable heroes and moments. From new mascots to bizarre punt returns to video game scores, Week 4 of the 2025 college football season was no different.

Each week throughout the season we'll spotlight some of those unlikely occurrences and heroics with a list of nonstatistical superlatives. Here are the best from around the college football world in Week 4.

Most intimidating walkout: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska came up short in its Saturday clash against the Michigan Wolverines, falling 30-27, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of pregame motivation. The Cornhuskers were joined in the tunnel by none other than Terence Crawford, fresh off a major victory last weekend over Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, donned a customized "168" jersey, referencing his undisputed crown in the 168-pound weight class.

Called shot of the week: Fran Brown

Speaking of Terence Crawford, the boxer received a shoutout from Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown in the buildup to Syracuse's trip to play the Clemson Tigers, one that proved quite prescient Saturday.

Asked about the betting lines for the contest, which favored Clemson by a multiple score margin, Brown bluntly remarked that he didn't have much interest in the opinions of the sportsbooks. He cited Crawford's win over Alvarez from the weekend prior, noting that Alvarez had been favored in that contest beforehand.

The wrong side was favored in Syracuse-Clemson as well. Brown led the Orange to a 34-21 win on the road.

Debut of the week: Ralphie VII

Just before the season began, the Colorado Buffaloes had to deal with an unexpected loss: Ralphie VI, the school's live buffalo mascot, who retired from storming out onto the field before the game due to "an indifference to running."

It didn't take long for Colorado to get Ralphie VI's replacement ready, though. On Saturday night, the next bovine up to lead the school's distinct tradition ran out onto the field: Ralphie VII, a 1-year-old buffalo who, per a release from the school, is "definitely not indifferent to running."

Over the years, a number of unique turnover celebration props and routines have graced the college football world. North Texas' latest spin on the concept, however, might be the best yet.

After a first-quarter fumble recovery, defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston was adorned with a wrestling belt around his neck, then smashed two containers of an unidentified beverage above his head in an homage to famed wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Most successful unsuccessful play

Advancing the ball by any means possible is commendable, but the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football took things to the extreme Saturday with a bizarre, hilariously inefficient punt return.

On paper, the Lumberjacks advanced the ball about 10 yards from where an Incarnate Word Cardinals punt landed. The only problem? That 10-yard advancement came after the ball bounced off the head of the returner, crested over the grasp of multiple Cardinals players and miraculously was covered up by another Lumberjack racing down the field.

All's well that ends well, though -- Northern Arizona scored on a Hail Mary pass to end the half a few plays later, and it went on to win the game 31-23.

Best hospitality: Louisville Cardinals

One of the more unusual stories of this college football season has been the rise of Pudge, a 3-year-old exotic shorthair Persian cat who has risen to the role of unofficial mascot for the Bowling Green Falcons.

With the Falcons playing on the road in Week 4, the Cardinals made sure that Pudge was well accommodated in a new locker room. Pudge's setup featured a personalized cardboard locker with treats, toys and a note welcoming him to L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Big thank you to @GoCards for the Pudge hospitality 🤝



WE LOVE IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/c9C1S0j216 — BGSU Football (@BG_Football) September 20, 2025

Wildest score: Coast Guard Academy Bears 92, Nichols Bison 60

High-scoring games are fairly common in college football. Games that feature more than 150 combined points, however, are not.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard Academy and Nichols College played such a game. Among the remarkable stats from the contest: The two teams combined for 1,412 total yards. A combined 21 drives exceeded 40 yards or more. The game's two starting quarterbacks, Nichols' Ian Snow and Coast Guard's Sean Burns, threw for a combined 964 yards and 13 touchdowns.