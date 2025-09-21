Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Arch Manning passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns in his sharpest game of the season so far as No. 8 Texas cruised to a 55-0 win over Sam Houston on Saturday night.

Manning was 18-of-21 passing and also ran for two first-half touchdowns. He connected with Ryan Wingo for touchdowns of 53 and 13 yards in the third quarter before leaving the game with Texas (3-1) leading 45-0.

"It felt good," Manning said. "I wish I could have done that the last [three] weeks. But I'm glad we did it tonight ... Got the ball in my guys' hands and let them go to work."

Manning needed a confidence builder after a poor start to the season and got one against the overmatched Bearkats (0-4). His passes looked crisp and decisive, and his first touchdown run saw him stand and flex over a defender before a game official broke them up.

His Texas teammates were glad to see it.

"He got his swagger back," Texas senior safety Michael Taaffe said. "Everybody knew that it was in there. What he showed tonight is what we expect."

Manning said he worried he'd get a taunting penalty, and that he quickly apologized to the game official.

"Probably a little much there. My mom was pretty mad about it," Manning said. "I think it was some built up frustration for the past few weeks."

Manning had come into the game completing just 55% of his passes. The preseason betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy had promised several times during the week he would start playing better. At one point Saturday night, Manning completed 14 passes in a row.

"When he plays a little looser and he's free, that's the best version of Arch," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. "He got going and started throwing the ball. Started using his legs. You could feel the bounce in his step on the field."

Manning said he won't concern himself with the national chatter about him this week, or the critics who dismissed him after the first few games.

"I'm not really worried about what anyone thinks of the narratives. I'm just trying to play ball, get wins. That's most important, especially going into SEC play. Right?" he said.