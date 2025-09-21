Indiana coach Curt Cignetti talks about what went right in Indiana's 63-10 win against Illinois. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- For the first time all night, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti stopped himself.

After No. 19 Indiana rolled past No. 9 Illinois in a 63-10 win, in which the Hoosiers scored the most points by a Big Ten team against an AP top-10 opponent, Cignetti was asked about the message his team delivered, especially to those who questioned whether the 2024 Hoosiers belonged in the College Football Playoff.

"[The media] controls all that stuff, I just got to get them ready and then we all play our games and see what shakes out at the end of the year," Cignetti said.

He then paused, smiled and looked at his communications chief.

"I want to, but I won't."

The 2025 version of Cignetti might not be as brash. The 2025 version of Indiana, meanwhile, might be even better than its predecessor, and has no intention of leaving the CFP conversation. The first Illinois-Indiana matchup to feature ranked teams since 1950 became completely one-sided, as the Hoosiers overwhelmed Illinois in all three phases, surging to a 35-10 halftime lead and continuing to add touchdowns.

"We deserve to be in the top 10," All-Big Ten cornerback and special teams ace D'Angelo Ponds said. "We proved that today."

Indiana broke the previous Big Ten scoring record against a top-10 foe of 62 points, twice set by Ohio State, most recently in 2018 against No. 4 Michigan.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema was "at a loss for words" after the Illini's most-lopsided loss as a ranked team in the AP Poll era.

"I've never been a part of anything like that," Bielema said.

Added Cignetti: "We broke their will."

Indiana led the nation in average scoring margin (25.7 ppg) in 2024, but it came against a schedule that didn't feature ranked opponents. Although Illinois didn't resemble the nation's No. 9 team Saturday night, the Illini entered the season with credibility after winning 10 games last fall and retaining many of their top players, including quarterback Luke Altmyer.

The Hoosiers began their onslaught with a Ponds punt block and scoop-and-score, and then scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, five stretching 65 yards or longer. They outgained Illinois 579-161, had 31 first downs to nine for Illinois, and held the Illini to 2 net rushing yards.

"They'll definitely look at it differently," Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. said. "One of the biggest things they said [last season was] we haven't beaten anybody in the Top 25. So now that we were able to do that today, and do that pretty dominantly, I think they'll start to respect us a little more."

As Indiana reclaimed its place on the national radar, quarterback Fernando Mendoza amplified his profile as a Heisman Trophy contender and NFL draft prospect with a near-perfect performance against the Illini. He had five touchdown passes and only two incompletions, finishing with 267 yards before his younger brother Alberto replaced him early in the fourth quarter.

Fernando Mendoza had watched Indiana's lopsided wins in 2024 while playing for Cal. He also had been part of Cal's loss to Miami, which erased a 35-10 deficit. Mendoza kept the pedal down, and became the second FBS player with five passing touchdowns while completing 90% of his passes against an AP ranked opponent in the past 30 years, joining Ohio State's C.J. Stroud in 2021 against No. 7 Michigan State.

"You're never going to be 100% perfect, and if you are, there's always going to be something, one play in the game," Mendoza said. "But it's that drive to be perfect and to never be complacent. And that's the reason I came here, to become the best quarterback that I could become, and see my development accelerate, is what I want, and I want to keep on accelerating tenfold."

Mendoza's brilliance was matched by Indiana's defensive front, which overwhelmed an Illinois offensive line that returned all five starters but struggled in the first half of a Week 2 win at Duke. Indiana swarmed quarterback Luke Altmyer and the Illini ball carriers, recording five sacks and seven tackles for loss in the first half, and finishing with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

"I thought our defensive line could whip their offensive line, and we did," Cignetti said.

Unlike last season, Indiana will have more signature opportunities to enhance its CFP profile. The Hoosiers visit Iowa next week and have road trips to No. 6 Oregon on Oct. 11, and to No. 2 Penn State on Nov. 8.

"People are always going to doubt, no matter if we won like that, or if we won by one point," wide receiver Elijah Sarratt said. "We just proved that we can win some big games. That's the message this year -- we want to win the big games, and as long as we keep on doing what we do, the sky's the limit."