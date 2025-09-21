Open Extended Reactions

Michigan State senior linebacker Wayne Matthews III was carted off the field with an apparent injury and loaded onto an ambulance during the first half of the Spartans' game against USC on Saturday night.

With 42 seconds left in the second quarter, Matthews helped stop a 2-yard run by USC running back Waymond Jordan but remained down on the field after the tackle.

Teammates immediately called for medical assistance, and the game was stopped as Matthews was looked at by trainers. He was then loaded onto a stretcher and put in a neck brace before being carted off the field.

Matthews, who is in his fifth season, transferred to Michigan State from Old Dominion after 2023. He has 24 total tackles and one interception this season.