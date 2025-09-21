Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida quarterback DJ Lagway guaranteed the Gators would play better on offense after a 26-7 loss to Miami on Saturday, following the worst offensive showing under embattled coach Billy Napier.

The Gators had 141 total yards, their fewest in a game since 1999 against Alabama and went 0-for-13 on third down, their worst showing since 1998 vs Florida State. Lagway, a week after throwing five interceptions in a loss to LSU, went 12-of-23 for 61 yards passing. According to ESPN Research, he totaled minus-3 air yards on his 12 completions, as seven of his passes were caught behind the line of scrimmage.

Asked about his struggles after leading Florida to a 6-1 record last year as the starter, Lagway said, "It's been hard, but let me tell y'all something, we're going to get things changed, for sure. I can guarantee that. This is not acceptable at all. I'm not going to sit here and lie to y'all and make this seem like this is OK. This isn't OK. We've got to play better football, and it starts with me."

Lagway missed all of spring football and was limited for most of fall camp because of various injuries, and he and Napier have pointed to that as one big reason he has struggled. Excluding the opener against FCS Long Island University, Lagway is 68-of-105 for 507 yards with 2 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions.

Against Miami, Florida struggled against a fierce pass rush, as Lagway was sacked four times and often overshot open receivers. In the first half, Florida had only 32 total yards -- including four three-and-outs and six punts.

"I didn't play my best ball tonight," Lagway said. "I took what the defense gave me. I didn't make a lot of plays that I needed to make to stand out in the game. I kind of just managed it. I didn't make a lot of big plays, so I'm trying to find the balance between both. And still just development. Just trying to get better."

But an 80-yard drive on its first drive of the third quarter gave Florida some hope, as the Gators trimmed their deficit to 13-7. Then, Florida got the ball back after Carson Beck threw an interception. The Gators moved into Miami territory, but Lagway threw short on fourth-and-3. The Hurricanes then sealed the win with a 13-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that took 7:12 off the clock.

Florida has scored 10 or fewer points in consecutive games for the first time since 1989, putting more pressure on Lagway and Napier, who calls the plays.

"Every position is contributing to our issues," Napier said. "Obviously, we talked about DJ and what he's been through this offseason. I do think that there's some rhythm missing there, and we're going to go back to the drawing board, and I think the open date's coming at a good time there. We've got to evaluate everything we're doing on that side of the ball."

There might not be a better time for the Gators' open date. When Florida plays next, it hosts No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4, before going on the road to play No. 10 Texas A&M on Oct. 11.

Lagway said he guarantees things will change because "I'm going to start with it."

"I'm going to demand greatness from everybody," Lagway said. "We're done with the playing around stuff. It's time to get serious. It starts with me. I've got to set the tempo. I've got to set the tone in practice in meetings around the building. I know for a fact it's going to change because it's going to start with me."