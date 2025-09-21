Open Extended Reactions

USC star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who did not play in Saturday's 45-31 victory over Michigan State, will remain sidelined indefinitely with what Trojans coach Lincoln Riley described as an "inconclusive" injury.

"[It] was a little bit unexpected," Riley said of Lane's unspecified injury. "I don't think it'll be super long, but at the same time I can't sit here today and say for sure he's going to play next week or in the coming weeks."

Lane was listed as questionable on the official injury report Saturday, but he was on the sidelines in street clothes for the entire game. The junior has nine catches for 239 yards and a touchdown, which came on a one-handed highlight grab against Georgia Southern in Week 2.

Riley said the injury popped up mid-week and stemmed from USC's game last week against Purdue. In that game, Lane caught three passes for 115 yards, including a 59-yarder from quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Behind USC's leading receiver Makai Lemon, Lane has been the next top target for Maiava this season. The 6-foot-4 wideout has repeatedly shown his ability to make tough catches and use his large frame and athleticism to overpower opposing cornerbacks.

Lane caught 43 passes for 525 yards last season and led all USC wide receivers with 12 touchdowns.