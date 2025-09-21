        <
          College Football Playoff, bowl projections following Week 4

          Why Finebaum thinks Miami is for real this year (0:46)

          Paul Finebaum explains why he's all-in on Miami as a true championship contender. (0:46)

          • Kyle Bonagura
          Sep 21, 2025, 04:10 PM

          Week 4 did not produce any seismic upsets, but as always, there were plenty of eye-opening results that impacted the College Football Playoff picture and beyond.

          Among the games that altered perceptions were Indiana's dismantling of Illinois, decisive wins by Texas Tech (at Utah) and Ole Miss (over Tulane), and road victories by Syracuse (at Clemson) and Michigan (at Nebraska).

          As in last season's inaugural 12-team CFP, the five highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next seven highest-ranked teams, will make the field. Unlike last year, the four highest-ranked teams (not necessarily conference champions) will be awarded first-round byes. The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds Nos. 5 through 8.

          From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

          All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 35-game slate of bowl games, beginning with the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13.

          We're here for all of it.

          ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the playoff will play out, and we'll be back every week of the season until the actual matchups are set.

          Jump to a section:
          Playoff picks | Quarterfinals
          Semis, title game | Bowl season

          College Football Playoff

          First-round games (at campus sites)

          Friday, Dec. 19/Saturday, Dec. 20

          Times and networks TBD.

          Bonagura: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 LSU
          Schlabach: No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Oregon

          Bonagura: No. 11 Texas Tech at No. 6 Miami
          Schlabach: No. 11 Indiana at No. 6 Penn State

          Bonagura: No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Florida State
          Schlabach: No. 10 Texas A&M at No. 7 Florida State

          Bonagura: No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Indiana
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech at No. 8 Oklahoma

          First-round breakdown

          Bonagura: Two teams worth highlighting this week are Indiana and Texas Tech, both of which had huge wins against conference teams that were in these projections a week ago (Illinois and Utah). These games weren't just wins, they were statements. Indiana beat Illinois by 53 and Tech beat Utah by 24.

          For Texas Tech, the win should establish the Red Raiders as the favorite in the Big 12 -- a conference that will have a tough time getting two teams in the playoff. For Indiana, the road is more difficult -- but it's manageable. The only ranked teams left on its schedule are Oregon and Penn State, so if the Hoosiers hold serve in the games they're favored in and finish 10-2, that should be good enough to get in the playoff. Of course, this appears to be a team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone, so it's premature to write off any games as losses.

          Schlabach: It was another wild Saturday, and my playoff bracket has three new teams after Illinois, Tulane and Utah were on the wrong side of blowouts.

          Texas Tech spent a boatload of cash boosting its roster this past offseason, and it paid off in Saturday's 34-10 victory at Utah. The victory puts the Red Raiders and Iowa State in the driver's seat in the Big 12 race, and those teams won't play each other in the regular season. In fact, Texas Tech doesn't face another Big 12 opponent that is currently ranked in the AP poll the rest of the way.

          Indiana's 63-10 rout of No. 9 Illinois put the rest of the Big 10 on notice. It was the Hoosiers' first victory over a top-10 opponent in five years, and its most lopsided win over one in school history. The Hoosiers play at Oregon on Oct. 11 and at Penn State on Nov. 8, so there won't be any questions about their strength of schedule if they get back into the CFP for the second straight season.

          USF, which beat Boise State and Florida earlier this season, returns to my 12-team bracket. The Bulls blasted FCS program South Carolina State 63-14, and they're my fifth conference champion after Tulane lost 45-10 at Ole Miss on Saturday. I also strongly considered Memphis, which knocked off Arkansas 32-31 at home.

          CFP quarterfinals

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          CFP quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
          AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 LSU

          Thursday, Jan. 1

          CFP quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 4 Penn State
          Schlabach: No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 2 Miami

          CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential
          Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
          4 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 9 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          CFP quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 6 Miami vs. No. 3 Georgia
          Schlabach: No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 Georgia

          Quarterfinals breakdown

          Bonagura: The tastiest hypothetical quarterfinal matchup here is Georgia vs. Miami, which would feature Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck against his former team. The downside is that storyline would be so dominant everyone would quickly get tired of hearing about it.

          Ohio State vs. Oklahoma looks good too, but then again that's the whole point of the playoff. These are all enticing games.

          Schlabach: These potential matchups would produce some intriguing storylines, with Florida State and Miami potentially meeting for a second (or third?) time. The Hurricanes have already taken down USF and Florida, and they'll play the Seminoles on the road Oct. 4. Those teams could potentially meet again in the ACC championship game.

          Ohio State and Texas Tech have much in common in terms of spending big bucks in the transfer portal, and Oregon and LSU would be a matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in the FBS: Garrett Nussmeier and Dante Moore.

          Georgia and Penn State have played just once in the past 43 years. The Bulldogs defeated the Nittany Lions 24-17 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl.

          CFP semifinals, national championship game

          Thursday, Jan. 8

          CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
          State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 5 LSU vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Miami

          Friday, Jan. 9

          CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          7:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Oregon
          Schlabach: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          Monday, Jan. 19

          CFP National Championship
          Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
          7:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 1 Ohio State
          Schlabach: No. 2 Miami vs. No. 1 Ohio State

          National championship breakdown

          Bonagura: Ohio State is still the favorite on paper, but has an interesting test Saturday against Washington at Seattle, which can be a tough place to play. And Husky Stadium will surely be electric for this one. The more important game this week is Oregon at Penn State, where the winner will be well on its way to the Big Ten title game.

          Schlabach: I had all but one of my top four seeds advancing to the semifinals. A Georgia-Miami matchup in the Fiesta Bowl would be good drama, as Kyle noted in his quarterfinals breakdown.

          Oregon and Ohio State won't play each other in the regular season, but they could certainly meet in the Big Ten championship game. They played twice last season, with the Ducks winning 32-31 at home during the regular season, and the Buckeyes flipping the script with a 41-21 victory in a CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl.

          Complete bowl season schedule

          Saturday, Dec. 13

          Cricket Celebration Bowl
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Alabama State vs. South Carolina State
          Schlabach: Jackson State vs. South Carolina State

          LA Bowl
          SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Cal vs. UNLV
          Schlabach: Washington vs. UNLV

          Tuesday, Dec. 16

          IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
          Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Alabama vs. Miami (Ohio)
          Schlabach: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia Southern

          Wednesday, Dec. 17

          StaffDNA Cure Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          5 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Buffalo vs. Cincinnati
          Schlabach: Northern Illinois vs. Troy

          68 Ventures Bowl
          Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
          8:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Southern Miss vs. Middle Tennessee
          Schlabach: Old Dominion vs. Central Michigan

          Friday, Dec. 19

          Myrtle Beach Bowl
          Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: East Carolina vs. Marshall
          Schlabach: East Carolina vs. James Madison

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Mississippi State vs. NC State
          Schlabach: South Carolina vs. Virginia

          Monday, Dec. 22

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
          Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Ohio vs. Fresno State
          Schlabach: Ohio vs. Utah State

          Tuesday, Dec. 23

          Boca Raton Bowl
          Flagler Credit Union Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UConn vs. Northern Illinois
          Schlabach: Boise State vs. Toledo

          New Orleans Bowl
          Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: James Madison vs. Jacksonville State
          Schlabach: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech

          Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
          Frisco, Texas
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: North Texas vs. Texas State
          Schlabach: North Texas vs. New Mexico State

          Wednesday, Dec. 24

          Sheraton Hawai'i Bowl
          Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Boise State vs. Arizona
          Schlabach: Hawai'i vs. Tulane

          Friday, Dec. 26

          GameAbove Sports Bowl
          Ford Field (Detroit)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Rutgers vs. Toledo
          Schlabach: Rutgers vs. Buffalo

          Rate Bowl
          Chase Field (Phoenix)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Houston vs. Maryland
          Schlabach: Baylor vs. Michigan State

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Army vs. Appalachian State
          Schlabach: UCF vs. San Diego State

          Saturday, Dec. 27

          Go Bowling Military Bowl
          Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
          11 a.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Pitt vs. Memphis
          Schlabach: SMU vs. Navy

          Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
          Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)
          Noon, ABC
          Bonagura: Duke vs. Iowa
          Schlabach: Clemson vs. Maryland

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl
          Fenway Park (Boston)
          2:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Clemson vs. Tulane
          Schlabach: NC State vs. Memphis

          Pop-Tarts Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3:30 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Georgia Tech vs. TCU
          Schlabach: Georgia Tech vs. Utah

          Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
          Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
          4:30 p.m., CW Network
          Bonagura: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico
          Schlabach: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

          Isleta New Mexico Bowl
          University Stadium (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
          5:45 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Utah State vs. Western Kentucky
          Schlabach: Wyoming vs. Texas State

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
          EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Florida)
          7:30 p.m. ABC
          Bonagura: Louisville vs. Alabama
          Schlabach: Syracuse vs. Alabama

          Kinder's Texas Bowl
          NRG Stadium (Houston)
          9:15 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
          Schlabach: TCU vs. Ole Miss

          Monday, Dec. 29

          Birmingham Bowl
          Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Alabama)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: South Carolina vs. Old Dominion
          Schlabach: Mississippi State vs. Pittsburgh

          Tuesday, Dec. 30

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
          Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
          2 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Baylor vs. Louisiana Tech
          Schlabach: Houston vs. Jacksonville State

          Music City Bowl
          Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
          5:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Minnesota vs. Auburn
          Schlabach: Illinois vs. Auburn

          Valero Alamo Bowl
          Alamodome (San Antonio)
          9 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: BYU vs. USC
          Schlabach: Iowa State vs. USC

          Wednesday, Dec. 31

          ReliaQuest Bowl
          Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
          Noon, ESPN
          Bonagura: Illinois vs. Tennessee
          Schlabach: Iowa vs. Tennessee

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
          Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
          2 p.m., CBS
          Bonagura: SMU vs. Arizona State
          Schlabach: Notre Dame vs. Arizona

          Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
          Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
          3 p.m., ABC
          Bonagura: Michigan vs. Ole Miss
          Schlabach: Michigan vs. Texas

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
          Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Nebraska vs. Utah
          Schlabach: Nebraska vs. Cal

          Friday, Jan. 2

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
          1 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Kansas vs. Navy
          Schlabach: Kansas vs. Rice

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl
          Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
          4:30 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: UCF vs. Missouri
          Schlabach: BYU vs. Missouri

          Duke's Mayo Bowl
          Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          8 p.m., ESPN
          Bonagura: Syracuse vs. Vanderbilt
          Schlabach: Duke vs. Vanderbilt

          Holiday Bowl
          Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
          8 p.m., Fox
          Bonagura: Notre Dame vs. Washington
          Schlabach: Louisville vs. Arizona State